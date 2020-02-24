FIRST STARTS BY WAINO AND CARLOS

QUESTION: Is there anything to read into with Wainwright and Martinez having trouble/wearing down in their second innings? Or just chalk it up to first spring start, no big deal?
GOOLD: Sure. It's the first start of spring for both, and there was some falling behind in counts from Jack Flaherty and elevated pitches from him too in the second inning of his start. The Cardinals didn't do up/downs this spring. That's the practice that comes in the second Live BP. Instead of going out and throwing 30-45 pitches in a second live BP, the Cardinals usually carve them into two "innings." That means the pitcher has to take a break -- like he would in the top or bottom of an inning before going back out for the second set of pitches. That's where the up/downs get their names. The pitcher is up for the first "inning," down during a break, and has to get up again.
I asked Shildt if maybe not doing them this spring has been the reason for the second-inning drift from a few starters, and he agreed. But he said that's the purpose of doing it in a game -- so that it's better in the next game.