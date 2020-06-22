FIRST TRADE RUMOR IN MONTHS: J.D. MARTINEZ TO STL?

QUESTION: A discussion on Sirius MLB Radio about a trade deadline morphed into which NL teams might be in the market for a DH. The first thought they had: J.D. Martinez to the Cardinals. That's a big salary to take on, but it would really only be for next season. Do you see any way that the Cardinals could pursue a deal like that?
GOOLD: Maybe. Depends on how they feel about their chances this season, and where they are in the season when a trade deadline approaches.
As of right now, the Cardinals see the DH as an outlet for Brad Miller and a place for Tyler O'Neill and a chance to get Edman in the lineup and Carpenter at DH and on and on and on.
That could change of course given performances, and having a DH means it's possible to look at a Martinez or a Nick Castellanos differently than when the Cardinals had a chance to go after either before. Not saying Castellanos is a possibility. Just bringing him up as an example of a bat-first player the Cardinals have previously avoided.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.