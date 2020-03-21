FIXATING ON FOWLER AND CARP

QUESTION: Hypothetically, Fowler looks like he did in spring training and Carp is only marginally above his '19 output this year. What does the team do with them a year from now?
GORDO: Fowler hit .097 this spring. If he did that for an entire season, the Cardinals would release him and eat the final contract year. But I doubt he will hit .097 for an entire season. As for Carpenter, he could hang around as a part-time player if he only slightly improved his production this season.
Follow-up: My question on Fowler/Carpenter was more can they stay around as part-time players but actually be viewed that way by Shildt/FO? They often fail to accept the truth on players in decline.
GORDO: Mike Shildt is not going to play guys who can't hit ahead of guys who can hit just because they have a big contract. We saw that late last year when it got down to crunch time. And the Cardinals will send away useless players in their final contract year and eat the money. Ask Jhonny Peralta about that. Or Greg Holland.