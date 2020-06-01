FLAHERTY CONCERNS


St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws a pitch in the third inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Some of us cast a worrisome eye toward Flaherty — that the Cards are going to blow it and lose him. How does this season help or hurt the Cards in keeping him long term?

GOOLD: It is not a factor at all, not that I can tell. His position hasn't changed. His salary will for 2021 because he'll be able to use 2019 as his platform year for arbitration and this season as adornment for that argument.

He hasn't let on that this time away from the game has changed his view or made him more eager for the security of a longterm deal at a team-friendly wage. Nope. Not at all.

