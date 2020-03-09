FLAHERTY UPSET WITH THE SYSTEM, THE CARDS — OR BOTH?

QUESTION: I'm a little confused — is Jack Flaherty upset with the Cardinals or with the system? Could the Cardinals be doing more to "bypass" the system?
COMMISH: Flaherty has been careful to say that his beef is with the system, first. If there is any with the Cardinals, it is secondary. The Cardinals, in kind, have been clear that they are abiding by a system they have in place, with few, if any exceptions.
A solution here is to begin negotiating a long-term deal with Flaherty before he gets too far into his arbitration years, which will start after this season. Then we wouldn't be having an issue every year.