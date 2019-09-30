QUESTION: Please accept our heartfelt appreciation for your actions Sunday before the game. Do you know if the gentleman that you helped save is doing OK?
GOOLD: It is my hope, my every hope, that he is. That's what matters most his health, his recovery, and that he is there with family. I look forward to seeing him at the ballpark. That's all I can think about. There have been too many kind things said about me. There were many many people who helped him, and the story should be about Mr. Flanary.
Photo: Baseball writer Derrick Goold (right) answers a question at a Post-Dispatch "Sports On Tap" event. Baseball writer Rick Hummel is next to him. Photo by Micah Usher