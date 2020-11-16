FOLLOW YOUR HEART...

QUESTION: If we take the emotion out of the situation (which is difficult), could the Cardinals get more value out of dollars that would sign Molina and Wainwright by putting that toward other players or a player?

COMMISH: This is a situation where you have go with your heart, as much as feasible. It isn't as if you're locked into five more years of either player. Let the fans, hopefully, see them play at least somewhere close to an elite level for another year, anyway. This would not be a charity case, really. Wainwright was the Cardinals' best starter in 2020, and Molina was respectable while playing hurt and after battling the virus.