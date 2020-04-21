FOOTBALL IN ST. LOUIS: NEVER AGAIN?

QUESTION: So, do you think St. Louis will never have another NFL team? Do you think another league like the XFL will bring a team here in the future? Or do you think there will be no more pro football in St. Louis moving forward?
BENFRED: Again, the NFL made its decision. It painted a very clear picture of how it viewed St. Louis, or at least that it was willing to accept and promote Kroenke's view. So, no, I don't think St. Louis would welcome back the NFL. Not now. Not anytime soon. Not while the people running it are the same people. When someone is a terrible business partner, why go back to do business with that person again? I don't get that logic.
Any NFL competitor that pops up would be crazy to not make St. Louis a priority, after what we just watched with the BattleHawks.
Talking long, long, long-term, I have doubts about the popularity of pro football in general, and I say this as someone who loves football. Between the number of pros who are walking away in their prime, and the number of players who are not beginning to play at the grassroots level, I think pro football is on a downward slope due to the concussion issue.
Stars are hitting the eject button. Parents aren't letting their kids play. The NFL tree is being impacted at the top of the branches, and the roots. It's just a matter of time before that starts to show in the trunk.
