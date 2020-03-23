BattleHawks QB Ta'amu agrees to contract terms with Super Bowl champion Chiefs
BattleHawks QB Ta'amu agrees to contract terms with Super Bowl champion Chiefs

BattleHawks first game in St. Louis

BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu salutes fans as he leaves the field after the first XFL game in St. Louis, a 29-9 victory for the team over the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in The Dome at America's Center. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

 David Carson

KANSAS CITY • The Super Bowl champion Chiefs found a quarterback from another league.

XFL signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu of the St. Louis BattleHawks agreed to contract terms with the Chiefs, Ta’amu’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced on Twitter Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In five games for the BattleHawks before the XFL season was shut down, Ta’amu totaled 1,050 yards passing and five touchdowns with two interceptions in five games. He added 217 yards rushing and a touchdown on 41 carries.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Ta’amu played collegiately at Mississippi, where he finished with 5,600 yards passing and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He went undrafted in 2019 and spent a brief time in training camp with the Houston Texans before being released in late August.

The Chiefs now have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur and Ta’amu, who will compete for a roster spot.

