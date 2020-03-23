BattleHawks QB Ta'amu agrees to contract terms with Super Bowl champion Chiefs

KANSAS CITY • The Super Bowl champion Chiefs found a quarterback from another league.
XFL signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu of the St. Louis BattleHawks agreed to contract terms with the Chiefs, Ta’amu’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced on Twitter Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
In five games for the BattleHawks before the XFL season was shut down, Ta’amu totaled 1,050 yards passing and five touchdowns with two interceptions in five games. He added 217 yards rushing and a touchdown on 41 carries.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Ta’amu played collegiately at Mississippi, where he finished with 5,600 yards passing and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He went undrafted in 2019 and spent a brief time in training camp with the Houston Texans before being released in late August.
The Chiefs now have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster: Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, Kyle Shurmur and Ta’amu, who will compete for a roster spot.