The St. Louis BattleHawks will kick off their XFL debut season with a pair of road games, playing Sunday, Feb. 9, in Dallas against the Renegades and Sunday, Feb. 16, in Houston against the Roughnecks.
The team will then make its home debut at The Dome at America's Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, against the New York Guardians. Game time is 2 p.m.
The BattleHawks are one of four teams in the XFL East Division along the New York Guardians, the Washington, D.C., Defenders and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West features the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons.
In addition to home and away games against their conference rivals, the BattleHawks will play at Dallas and at Houston while hosting out-of-division games against Los Angeles and Seattle.
Tickets for the BattleHawks will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday at XFL.com/tickets. Lower-level seats at The Dome start at $20, with season ticket packages ranging from $100 to $450. Single-game seats are available at $24 for lower-level seats.
The BattleHawks, led by head coach and general manager Jonathan Hayes, will host back-to-back home games in Week 3 (New York) and Week 4 (Seattle) and again in Week 9 (Tampa Bay) and Week 10 (DC).
Every XFL game will air on national television, including 25 games on ABC and FOX. The XFL schedule features two primetime Thursday night games in the final weeks of the regular season. The BattleHawks will not appear in either Thursday night game.
The BattleHawks are scheduled to play five times each on Saturday and Sunday. The local squad will play three games on ESPN, three on Fox, two on FS1 and one on FS2. The regular-season finale at home against the D.C. Defenders will air on either ESPN or FS1.
Following the regular season, the top two teams in each division will square off for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26, on ESPN. The East Division championship game is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, on Fox with the West Division final slated for Sunday, April 19, on ESPN. The first-place finisher in each division will host its division final.
Last week, the XFL held its first draft via teleconference with each squad filling out a 71-player roster. Some key players selected by the BattleHakwks included quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (Mississippi), former Seattle Seahawks second-round draft pick Christine Michel, a running back from Texas A&M, former University of Missouri receivers L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas, ex-Illini defensive end Gimel President, Washburn (Kan.) University guard Brian Folkerts (Hazelwood Central) and punter Jack Fox, a Ladue High product who starred at Rice University.
ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS SCHEDULE
- Sunday, Feb. 9, at Dallas Renegades, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
- Sunday, Feb. 16, at Houston Roughnecks, 5 p.m. (FS1)
- Sunday, Feb. 23, New York Guardians, 2 p.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday, Feb. 29, Seattle Dragons, 4 p.m. (Fox)
- Sunday, March 8, at DC Defenders, 2 p.m. (FS1)
- Saturday, March 14, at Tampa Bay Vipers, 4 p.m. (FS2)
- Saturday, March 21, Los Angeles Wildcats, 4 p.m. (Fox)
- Saturday, March 28, at New York Guardians, 4 p.m. (Fox)
- Sunday, April 5, Tampa Bay Vipers, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
- Saturday, April 11, D.C. Defenders, TBA (ESPN/FS1)*
- * Start time and broadcast outlet to be determined