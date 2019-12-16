KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A snowstorm that brought a temperature of 24 degrees at kickoff made getting to Arrowhead Stadium a little trickier than usual Sunday.
But the weather that pummeled the Kansas City Metro area throughout the afternoon didn’t keep the Chiefs from dominating the Denver Broncos 23-3.
“It was awesome,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of the snowy environment. “It was a lot of fun. I mean, you saw the guys and they were embracing it. We knew it was going to snow. Coach (Andy) Reid prepares us by practicing — we practice in cold weather a lot — and so when you get there, you’re kind of already accustomed to it and you can go out there and play.”
Anchored by an offense that totaled 419 yards, the Chiefs improved to 10-4 while dropping the Broncos to 5-9. The Chiefs swept the annual two-game series against between the teams, won their ninth straight against Denver and have now outscored their divisional rivals 53-9 this season.
Mahomes served notice early that his hand felt fine one week after hurting it at New England, slinging a 41-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill got behind Broncos cornerback Chris Harris on a deep corner route down the right side of the field.
The blowing snow, which obscured nearby Interstate 70 in the second half, didn’t seem to affect Mahomes’ passing ability as the game progressed, either.
“The rain and the wind are the tough ones,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid explained. “The snow is not quite that. The ball feels pretty good actually in the snow. I thought he threw it around real well and spun it. I thought all in all he had a great day. It was a pretty phenomenal day today.”
The Chiefs quarterback shredded the Broncos’ secondary, completing 27 of 34 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes threw an interception but arguably looked his best since Week 10, when he threw for 446 and three touchdowns at Tennessee.
“I was impressed,” Chiefs rookie running back Darwin Thompson said of Mahomes’ ability to throw in such wintry weather. “We’re really out here catching the ball, throwing the ball, a normal game for us.
“Just another day. We can do it in any weather, any time, on the concrete in front of Walgreens, wherever you want it. We can play ball whenever. Pat Mahomes, he’s a future Hall of Famer.”
Tight end Travis Kelce was impressed.
“I’ve never seen anyone rip it like that in the snow,” Kelce said.
Both of Mahomes’ touchdown passes went to Hill, who finished with five catches for 67 yards. But the signal-caller’s favorite target in this one was Kelce, who hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards on 13 targets.
Kelce enjoyed a record-setting performance Sunday, becoming the first tight in NFL history to post four straight 1,000-yard seasons. He also became the fastest tight end to 6,367 career yards in seven seasons, a mark previously held by Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (6,280).
“He’s a special player and to do something like that, that no one has done before, is unbelievable,” tight end Blake Bell said of his teammate.
With their passing game working well, the Chiefs didn’t need to rush the ball. Kansas City recorded just 25 carries for 92 yards. Rookie Darwin Thompson led the KC backfield with 38 yards on eight attempts.
The Chiefs’ defense, meanwhile, made life miserable for rookie Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, whose homecoming didn’t end well.
Lock, who graduated from Lee's Summit High and Mizzou, entered the game on a two-game hot streak. He’d thrown five touchdown passes and led the Broncos to a pair of wins in his first two starts as a pro.
The Chiefs harassed Lock with two sacks and nine quarterback hits. Safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Alex Okafor set the tone early by recording first-quarter sacks. Okafor later left the game and was declared out for the rest of the day with a chest injury, which Reid said would be evaluated.
Lock finished the game 18 of 40 for 208 yards and an interception for a 50.8 passer rating. Chiefs rookie safety Juan Thornhill recorded an interception off Lock in the end zone to end a Broncos scoring threat in the third quarter.
In spite of the defeat, Lock made a favorable impression on Mathieu.
“He may not have had the game that he may have wanted coming back home,” Mathieu said, “but he’s going to be a good quarterback in this league.”
The Chiefs’ surging defense limited the Broncos to just 15 first downs and 241 yards Sunday. Denver converted only five of 14 third-down attempts.
But the Chiefs’ defensive unit, which hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 17 points in four straight games, still believes the best is yet to come.
“There’s always room for improvement,” said linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who totaled three tackles and a quarterback hit. “I think that’s our mindset and that’s why we’re getting better. The corner is never turned; we’re never done.
“There’s a couple of plays I know we all want to get better at today and we’ve just got to improve for next week. When we get to the playoffs, the margin for error is so small.”
With Sunday’s win, the Chiefs under Reid are 26-3 since 2015 against the AFC West.
The Chiefs travel to Chicago to take on the Bears next weekend on Sunday Night Football before closing out the regular season in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.