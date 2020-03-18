Brady deal could make Bucs relevant; ticket demand spikes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter free agency with expectations of signing Tom Brady and bolstering a defense that will be one of the keys to helping the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback be successful with his new team.
There’s been no official announcement on Brady joining the Bucs after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. However, there’s already an increased demand for tickets.
Tampa Bay ranked 30th among 32 teams in home attendance, averaging 51,898 per game last season.
Within hours of reports of the team closing in on a deal with Brady, the website selling season passes for 2020 showed more than 2,400 people in a queue waiting for an opportunity to make purchases.
Brady ended his historic run in New England, announcing on social media Tuesday that he would become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Armed with plenty of salary cap space, a roster featuring a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and a coach with a proven track record of working with high-profile quarterbacks, the Bucs took a shot at making themselves relevant for the first time in more than a decade.
The Bucs went 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the 12th straight year, the second-longest drought in the league behind the Cleveland Browns. They haven’t won a postseason game since their 2002 Super Bowl championship run.
Landing Brady not only figures to fill empty seats at Raymond James Stadium and make the Bucs a playoff contender right away, but also raises the prospect of Tampa Bay becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in the host city’s stadium.
Next season’s NFL title game is in Tampa.
Brady won 17 division titles and appeared in nine Super Bowls — winning six — with the Patriots. He’s a four-time Super Bowl MVP, 14-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time regular season MVP who has made 41 postseason starts.
The Bucs have played 15 playoff games in their 44-season history, none since 2007.
In signing Brady, Tampa Bay also officially moved on from Jameis Winston, who became a free agent Wednesday after five seasons as the team’s quarterback.
The No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft departs as the club’s career passing leader, but compiled a 28-42 record as a starter and never shook off a penchant for game-changing mistakes that undermined his chances to be successful.
The 26-year-old led the NFL in passing yards in 2019, while also playing his way out of plans for the future by becoming the first player in league history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in the same season.
Brady arguably had his worst non-injury season last year, throwing for 4,057 yards with 24 TDs and eight interceptions.
Still, the Patriots won 12 games and extended their string of consecutive playoff appearances to 11.
Coach Bruce Arians spearheaded Tampa Bay’s bid to sell Brady on signing with the Bucs. He's also worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.
While insisting he still believed the Bucs could win with Winston at quarterback, Arians reiterated last month that he wanted to know what might be available behind what he referred to as “Door No. 2” in free agency.
Turns out, it was Brady.
Our earlier story on Brady and the Bucs:
For two decades, quarterback Tom Brady was the face of the Patriots, and even of the NFL. When he turns 43 in August, his home address no longer will be in New England.
The NFL Network reported Tuesday that Brady has an agreement in principle on a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that is worth approximately $30 million per season.
In Tampa, Brady will inherit the NFL's third-ranked total and scoring offense from 2019, featuring two 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, two pass-catching tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate and a rising running back in Ronald Jones.
The six-time Super Bowl champion, centerpiece of the Patriots’ dynasty and the most successful quarterback in league history posted Tuesday on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”
The comments were the first to indicate the Patriots icon would leave New England. Statements later by team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick made it clear that Brady's remarkable stint there is over.
In a two-part message, Brady thanked the Patriots and the fans and said “FOREVER A PATRIOT.”
“I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and my career,” he wrote. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM experiences.”
The one-year contract Brady signed before last season expires Wednesday afternoon, and his agent could negotiate a deal with another team on Tuesday, though it can't be official yet. He will count $13.5 million toward New England's salary cap due to the signing bonus money he received in 2019.
Kraft said of Brady: “I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality. While sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for his countless contributions to our team and community.”
A four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time league MVP, Brady has been the enduring face of the Patriots during a run that added another layer to Boston’s already rich sports history. Only Bill Russell, who won 11 NBA championship rings in the 1950s and '60s with the Celtics, has won more titles as a member of one of New England’s four major professional sports teams.
Brady will be the oldest starting quarterback in the league at 43 at the beginning of next season.
“TB12,” as he has been dubbed, a nod to his 2017 book detailing his diet and exercise approach, arguably is coming off his worst non-injury season. He threw for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, with eight interceptions. But he completed fewer than 56% of his passes six times in the final eight games of the year, including a season-ending loss to Miami that cost the Patriots a first-round playoff bye.
They lost at home to the Titans in the wild-card round, Brady’s earliest postseason exit in a decade — and his last game in a Patriots uniform.
Brady had a one-year contract for 2019 that paid him $23 million, placing him 10th among starting quarterbacks. It was the latest renegotiation by Brady to help give the Patriots salary cap flexibility to fill out the roster.
The chief decision-maker in player personnel decisions, Belichick hasn't been shy about moving on from players he felt were past their prime or seeking contracts that exceeded value in relation to their age. Belichick has severed ties with players much younger than Brady during his time in New England.
“Nothing about the end of Tom’s Patriots career changes how unfathomably spectacular it was,” said Belichick, whose current quarterback is untested second-year player Jarrett Stidham. “With his relentless competitiveness and longevity, he earned everyone’s adoration and will be celebrated forever. It has been a privilege to coach Tom Brady for 20 years.”
After franchising offensive lineman Joe Thuney and coming to terms on new deals with Matt Slater and Devin McCourty, the Patriots have only about $18 million in salary cap space.