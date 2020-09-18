Cardinals Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson dies at 82; played 13 NFL seasons in St. Louis

TEMPE, Ariz. — Larry Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 82.
Wilson died Thursday evening, according to a news release from the team.
Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals' organization as a player and an executive.
“For more than 40 years, Larry Wilson played a remarkable role in the history of the Cardinals and National Football League as a Hall of Fame player and team executive,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “While he will be recognized for his toughness and excellence on the field and his many contributions to the Cardinals organization, we will also remember Larry as loyal, humble and kind to everyone he met. Larry enriched the lives of many players and colleagues around the league.”
A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All Pro five times.
When the Post-Dispatch named Wilson to its All-St. Lpouis NFL Team in 2018, longtime football scribe Jim Thomas wrote:
"Larry Wilson didn't invent the safety blitz, but he certainly popularized it. He was a ballhawk of the highest order with 52 career interceptions, including picks in seven straight games in 1966. You want toughness? Wilson once intercepted a pass wearing casts on both hands due to broken wrists."
Wilson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was on both the NFL's 75th and 100th anniversary teams. He holds franchise records with 52 career interceptions and 800 interception return yards. His seven straight games with an interception in 1966 are second-most in NFL history.
“Larry Wilson was the kindest, most humble person that I will ever know,” Wilson’s wife, Nancy, said in a statement released through the team. "To most, he was this ferocious and fierce football player who some described as pound for pound the toughest player of his generation. To me, he was the most generous and gentle soul you would ever meet. For Larry, it was always about everyone else and what he could do for them.”
Following his playing career, Wilson spent 30 years as a Cardinals executive, serving as director of pro scouting, director of pro personnel and a short stint as interim head coach in 1979.
Wilson was vice president and general manager from the team's inaugural season in Arizona in 1988 until 1993. He was the team's vice president until retiring in 2003.
Born in Rigby Idaho, Wilson is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy, daughter Christie, son Larry Jr. and numerous grandchildren.
"The game lost a true legend with the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Wilson," Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said. “He was not only one of the greatest to ever play the game, but one of the nicest and kindest men I have ever met. The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Larry.”
ALL-ST. LOUIS NFL TEAM
The All-St. Louis NFL team
In nearly a half-century of NFL football in St. Louis — first the Cardinals (1960-87), then the Rams (1995-2015) — there were more losses then wins. More heartache than hoopla. The Big Red had some good teams in the 1960s and brought us Air Coryell and the Cardiac Cards in the mid '70s.
After seven years without the NFL, the Rams came to town in '95 and in a few short years brought us some of the most dynamic offensive football ever seen with the Greatest Show on Turf.
Bill Bidwill wasn't an ideal owner — far from it. But he never really wanted to leave St. Louis. Not so with Stan Kroenke, who many feel misled St. Louisans about his intentions and then trashed the region on his way out of town.
The owners can take their teams, but they can't take the memories. Late last year, we put together the All-St. Louis NFL team — and upon Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame induction over the weekend, thought this would be a good time to re-publish it.
Some excellent players, such as running back Ottis Anderson, defensive end Robert Quinn, and place-kicker Jeff Wilkins did not make the first team. Some very good ones, such as Jim Otis, Tom Nutten, Irv Goode, and Pat Fischer did not make the second team.
But eight members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are represented now that Warner has been voted in. And in time that number could grow to 10 with respect to Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.
That's a pretty good number for a baseball town, don't you think?
NFL writer Jim Thomas of the Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com columnist Ben Frederickson present their all-time St. Louis pro football team:
Strong safety: Jerry Stovall (1963-71)
After finishing second to Terry Baker in the 1962 Heisman Trophy voting, Stovall was chosen No. 2 overall in the '63 NFL draft. For the better part of a decade, he and Larry Wilson formed one of the game's best safety tandems. Stovall (shown above tackling the Giants' Ernie Koy at Yankee Stadium in 1967) made three Pro Bowls, had 18 career interceptions, and also handled punting chores.
Free safety: Larry Wilson (1960-72)
Wilson didn't invent the safety blitz, but certainly popularized it. A ballhawk of the highest order with 52 career interceptions, including picks in seven straight games in 1966. You want toughness? Wilson (No. 8 above) once intercepted a pass wearing casts on both hands due to broken wrists. Eight-time Pro Bowler, and Hall of Famer.
Cornerback: Aeneas Williams (2001-04)
He was a six-time Pro Bowler when he became a Ram via a draft-day trade with Arizona. But he wasn't done yet. Williams played both corner and safety in St. Louis, earning two more Pro Bowl berths to put a cap on a Hall of Fame career. He dominated on defense during the team's 2001 playoff run. Just ask Brett Favre — Williams returned two interceptions for TDs in the playoff game vs. the Packers.
Cornerback: Roger Wehrli (1969-82)
After an all-American senior year at Mizzou, Wehrli started as an NFL rookie and became a fixture in the Big Red secondary, playing 193 games with 40 interceptions. Dallas Hall of Fame QB Roger Staubach claims the term "shutdown corner" originated as a description of Wehrli, a Hall of Famer and seven-time Pro Bowler.
Strong-side linebacker: Mike Jones (1997-2000)
A college running back at Missouri, Jones was switched to linebacker by Al Davis in Oakland. A free-agent pickup by the Rams in 1997, Jones always did his job, almost always was in the right spot. That was never more evident than the "The Tackle" (above) of Kevin Dyson to preserve the Super Bowl victory over Tennessee.
Weak-side linebacker: E.J. Junior (1981-87)
The Post-Dispatch once described Junior (No. 54) as a shark who brought down runners like they were swimmers in "Jaws" — it was sudden and hurt a lot. A No. 5 overall draft pick, and two-time Pro Bowler, Junior had 9½ sacks in 1984 and five interceptions in 1985. He played both outside spots and the middle for the Big Red.
Middle linebacker: London Fletcher (1998-2001)
The veteran of 16 years spent his first four as a hard-hitting, snarly Ram who enjoyed stirring the pot for an underrated defense. He was everything you would want in the middle of your defense, playing with speed, passion and attitude. Fletcher (No. 59) flew around and regularly racked up double-figure tackle totals.
Defensive end: Kevin Carter (1995-2000)
Dubbed the original "St. Louis" Ram, Carter was the first player drafted by the team after its move to the Midwest. He quickly became a cornerstone on defense, leading the league in sacks during the '99 Super Bowl season (above, he runs down Titans QB Steve McNair in the Super Bowl). A blend of size, power, quickness and athleticism, Carter was adept at playing the run and the pass.
Defensive end: Leonard Little (1998-2009)
Little was the definition of an edge rusher, quicker off the ball than anyone this town has ever seen wearing the home colors. He racked up 87½ sacks and 31 fumbles over 147 games, leading the Rams in sacks in six seasons. His legacy includes the drunken-driving fatality he was responsible for as a rookie.
Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald (2014-15)
Donald needed only two seasons in St. Louis to leave an indelible mark on the local gridiron landscape. Broke the Rams' rookie record with nine sacks in 2014 en route to NFL defensive rookie of the year honors. Donald (No. 99) was even better in 2015, with 11 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 49 quarterback pressures, and 29 QB hits.
Defensive tackle: D'Marco Farr (1995-00)
In many ways, Farr was Aaron Donald before Aaron Donald — a quick, undersized, disruptive interior force who played with leverage and great energy. Knee issues robbed Farr of career longevity. As a result, he made only one Pro Bowl. But when healthy, Farr, shown above registering a sack against Buffalo in 2000, was practically unblockable.
Defense: Second Team
• End: Robert Quinn, Curtis Greer
• Tackle: Ryan Pickett, Ray Agnew
• Linebacker: James Laurinaitis, Dale Meinert, Larry Stallings
• Cornerback: Todd Lyght, Jimmy Hill
• Strong safety: Toby Wright
• Free safety: Keith Lyle (smiling, lower right, after the Super Bowl win on Jan. 30, 2000)
Center: Tom Banks (1971-80)
Drafted in Round 8 out of Auburn in 1970, Banks sat out his rookie year with a knee injury, but then took over the center spot for basically the next decade. It was said that Banks played with great ability but even greater effort. A free spirit, and an outspoken critic of team management, he made four Pro Bowls.
Right guard: Adam Timmerman (1999-2006)
Undoubtedly the best free-agent pickup during the Rams' 21 seasons in St. Louis. He was signed away from Green Bay prior to the 1999 Super Bowl season to help neutralize San Francisco's Pro Bowl DT Bryant Young. Timmerman (second from right, above) did that and more as one-half of the "Doughnut Brothers" tandem with center Andy McCollum.
Left guard: Bob Young (1972-79)
Young was a fixture on those great Cardinals lines of the 1970s, including the 1975 unit that tied an NFL record by allowing only eight sacks. A two-time Pro Bowler, Young was all about brute strength, routinely delivering punishing hits. Before almost any short-yardage play, he'd say "over me, over me" in the huddle.
Right tackle: Dan Dierdorf (1971-83)
Smart and physical, he never made a mental error and was an "unbelievable" drive blocker according to former coach Jim Hanifan (next to Dierdorf, above). Long before he became an accomplished broadcaster, Dierdorf made six Pro Bowls and the NFL's all-decade team of the 1970s. He entered the Hall of Fame in his hometown of Canton, Ohio, in 1996.
Left tackle: Orlando Pace (1997-2008)
If only all No. 1 picks turned out like this. He started 154 games and anchored an offense that finished among the league's top five in passing yards for eight consecutive seasons. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better pass-blocker in NFL history. A seven-time Pro Bowler and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Tight end: Jackie Smith (1963-77)
Known as the "practically perfect" tight end, Smith could run past or through defenders and was an excellent blocker. During an era when tight ends weren't featured as much in the passing game, Smith (in a 1965 game, above) had seven seasons of 40-plus catches. The five-time Pro Bowler was only the third tight end to make the Hall of Fame.
Wide receiver Isaac Bruce (1995-2007)
Bruuuuuce! He arrived as a Los Angeles Ram and quickly became a St. Louis legend. Be it the game-winning TD against Tennessee in Super Bowl XXXIV, or his four TD catches on the day the Rams snapped a 17-game losing streak to the rival 49ers, no one made more big plays when it counted. Four-time Pro Bowler is now awaiting induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wide receiver: Torry Holt (1999-2008)
When your nickname is Big Game, you better deliver. He did, piling up 869 catches, 12,660 yards, and 74 TDs during his time as a Ram. He is the only player in NFL history to top 1,300 receiving yards in six straight seasons, doing so from 2000-05. The seven-time Pro Bowler had great hands and deceptive speed.
Wide receiver: Roy Green (1979-87)
You don't get a nickname like "Jet Stream" for being slow. Green was one of the league's fastest players, a feared deep threat who had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons for the Cardinals in St. Louis. And keep in mind, he was a converted defensive back who wasn't even tried at wide receiver until his third NFL season.
Running back: Marshall Faulk (1999-2005)
The New Orleans kid who once sold popcorn in the Superdome shattered records, won a Super Bowl, and cemented a Hall of Fame legacy here. Arguably the best all-purpose back in NFL history, Faulk could slash through defenses as a ball carrier but was also a gifted receiver. A four-time Pro Bowler and league MVP in 2000.
Quarterback: Kurt Warner (1998-2003)
One of the ultimate "out-of-nowhere" stories in NFL history. Went from stocking grocery shelves, to the Arena League, to backing up Trent Green, to leading the Greatest Show on Turf to a pair of Super Bowls. Great accuracy, vision, and toughness. Two-time league MVP, Super Bowl XXXIV MVP, and three-time Pro Bowler. And now, enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Offense: Second Team
• Quarterback: Jim Hart
• Running backs: Steven Jackson (in photo above)
• Left tackle: Luis Sharpe
• Left guard: Conrad Dobler
• Center: Bob DeMarco
• Right guard: Ken Gray
• Right tackle: Ernie McMillan
• Tight end: J.V. Cain
• Wide receiver: Ricky Proehl, Sonny Randle, Mel Gray
Best of the Special Teams
• Punt returner: Terry Metcalf (No. 21 in photo above, during the 1974 playoff game at Minnesota)
• Kickoff returner: Tony Horne
• Kicker: Jim Bakken
• Punter: Johnny Hekker
• Long snapper: Chris Massey
Best of the Coaches, GMs, Owners
• Head coach: Dick Vermeil
• Offensive coordinator: Mike Martz
• Defensive coordinator: Lovie Smith
• Special teams: Frank "Crash" Gansz
• General manager: Charley Armey (2000-05)
• Owners: Georgia Frontiere (1995-2008; shown above with coach Dick Vermeil and the Lombardi Trophy)
