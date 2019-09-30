Chase Daniel felt as if the play were happening in slow motion.
The former Mizzou standout was standing on the Soldier Field sideline on the Bears’ third-down play against the Vikings, 5 yards away as Mitch Trubisky rolled awkwardly onto his left shoulder while being sacked. Daniel saw Trubisky try to get up and drop back to the ground, and Daniel went to go warm up, figuring he might be needed on the next drive.
That’s where things sped up.
“I didn’t see the defensive holding penalty (that extended the drive), so I went over to start throwing,” Daniel said. “And they’re yelling, ‘Get in, get in, get in.’ ”
In an instant, Daniel was the Bears quarterback again, being asked to lead the offense for the third time in two seasons, in a crucial NFC North game.
The veteran backup of 10 NFL seasons swears he felt no nerves. He first led the Bears to a touchdown four minutes after he entered the game and then ran the offense efficiently enough to help fuel a 16-6 victory against the Vikings.
“I’ve been in the league a long time — I don’t want to show my age too much,” Daniel, 32, said. “But you never really know when (your opportunities) are going to come as a backup quarterback. My mindset is always just be ready, be ready. … I tried to just stay calm and cool, and I’ve been in this situation before. The two starts last year really helped me just with communication, especially with the offensive line. We’re doing a bunch of no-huddle stuff. So it felt good.”
Daniel, who entered Sunday with 154 career pass attempts and four starts, was brought to Chicago last year in part because of his experience in coach Matt Nagy’s offense during their time together with the Chiefs — and because of his ability to help Trubisky run it.
He went 1-1 as a starter in 2018 after Trubisky injured his right shoulder against the Vikings in November. On a short week, he led a Thanksgiving Day victory in Detroit before the Bears lost in overtime to the Giants on the road the following week.
That experience helped him to feel comfortable stepping in Sunday, and it helped the Bears players to also feel confident they could get through.
“Chase knows the entire offense inside and out,” wide receiver Anthony Miller said. “This is like his 10th year in the league, so we didn’t miss a beat when he came in.
“He just said, ‘The next play.’ It was like, ‘All right, let’s roll.’ There was no hesitation. We just kept things going.”
Daniel completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown pass and no turnovers.
The touchdown came on the drive Daniel took over at the Bears 48-yard line. He found Adam Shaheen, Javon Wims and Allen Robinson for passes of 8, 9 and 25 yards and also gained the needed yard on fourth-and-1 to keep the scoring drive alive.
On second-and-goal from the 10, Tarik Cohen caught Daniel’s pass at the 6 and beat linebacker Anthony Barr one-on-one to the left corner of the end zone for a 7-0 Bears lead.
“That's one of our staple plays in this entire offense, and that goes back to our Kansas City days,” Daniel said. “Rik is probably one of the best in the league at running that. It was an option route. We got the exact coverage we thought we'd get, and it was a great call. It was timely. Everyone did their jobs up front, had a good pocket.
“That’s something I told myself, just play within the offense. Don’t try to be Superman out there against a defense like this, just do what you’re told to do. And I felt like I saw stuff really well the whole game.”
Daniel threw for only 57 yards after the Bears took a 10-0 lead into halftime, in part because the Bears went into win-management mode. But kicker Eddy Pineiro made three field goals, and the defense did the rest to help maintain the lead Daniel provided.
Daniel credited the defense with helping him prepare for his rare opportunity.
“As a scout-team quarterback, I go against our ones during the entire week,” Daniel said. “I always tell them I’m not going to go against a better defense at all if I have to play. So they’re getting me ready for this game. That was a tough week of practice against them.”
Nagy didn’t reveal the extent of Trubisky’s shoulder injury or whether he’ll be out for an extended time. He said he doesn’t believe it’s season-ending.
Nagy said the Bears could have been better in the third quarter, when they went three-and-out on a pair of drives, but he also praised Daniel for the way he stepped in during the first half.
“Zero changed, nothing, and that’s the beauty of having a guy like Chase,” Nagy said. “Chase and I, we go way back, and again, he’s like a coach out there. … He was ready. He prepares himself every single day, and it’s never different. It’s always the same.
"We’re very, very lucky to have Chase as our backup quarterback.”