Edwardsville's Epenesa makes the cut for this list of NFL's draft's top 25 prospects

The coronavirus pandemic is adding a level of difficulty to the 2020 NFL draft, likely forcing teams to be more conservative than normal.
The inability to host players at team facilities and work them out individually, and the cancellation of pro days at colleges and universities throughout the nation will encourage teams to lean more on their college scouting departments, and shy away from selecting players with medical or character concerns.
Complicating things is the lack of top-shelf talent in this draft class, which has roughly 25 players with legitimate first-round grades.
Here are the top 25 prospects in the NFL draft:
1. Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young
Young has a chance to become one of the NFL’s top pass rushers immediately because he has the strength and pass rushing moves to give offensive tackles fits. Young, who produced 98 tackles and 29.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Buckeyes, is explosive off the snap, fluid in his movement, and utilizes his hands effectively to get off blocks.
2. Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah
Okudah doesn’t have much production from a tackles and turnover standpoint, but that’s because Ohio State’s opponents rarely tested him because of his ability to shadow receivers closely. He has the size (6 feet 1, 200 pounds), fluid hips, and the recovery speed needed to be a shutdown cornerback in the NFL. He has the football intelligence to quickly recognize routes, handle zone coverages and make late switch-offs.
3. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow
Burrow had a dynamic senior season, leading LSU to the national championship and winning every major college honor, including the Heisman Trophy. He’s a decent athlete who diagnoses defenses well, and has a knack for staying calm in the pocket. The biggest concern is whether Burrow can thrive in an offense that isn’t led by Joe Brady, his offensive coordinator at LSU, who is now the Panthers’ offensive coordinator. The Bengals would be foolish to trade the No. 1 pick unless an NFL team is willing to offer three first-round selections for Burrow.
4. Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy
This former Deerfield Beach High product is a phenomenal route runner who has terrific quickness, and a knack for creating separation from defensive backs. Jeudy, who finished his career at Alabama with 159 receptions for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns, is a terror after the catch. But he does have a slight frame (6 feet 1, 193 pounds), which creates some concern about his durability.
5. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown
Brown is a human wrecking ball. He’s a 325-pounder with the movement skills of a linebacker. He explodes off the snap and has the power to back any center up into the quarterback if he’s solo blocked. Brown has the versatility to play a number of roles in a number of schemes. But he needs to work on his conditioning to ensure he can play 40 snaps a game at a high level.
6. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons
Simmons possesses rare length (6-4), speed (4.39 in the 40-yard dash) and strength (20 reps of 225), which makes him the prototype for the modern day, multi-position player so many teams are searching for. His unique ability to spy and shrink the field against dual-threat quarterbacks should push him way up the draft board.
7. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa’s accuracy, instincts, athleticism and feel in the pocket remind NFL evaluators of a young Steve Young, another left-hander. The problem is Tagovailoa, who is all of 6 feet 1, 215 pounds, has had durability issues since his high school days and is rehabbing a serious hip injury that might force him to sit out the 2020 season. Even if the hip heals properly will this charismatic Alabama standout and Hawaii product possess the same athleticism, and how much of a beating can he handle before the hip pops out again? Whatever team selects him is taking a major risk.
8. Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills
This 29-game starter at right tackle, which happened to be the most important spot for Alabama because Tua Tagovailoa was a left-handed quarterback, regularly mauled defenders in the SEC. He’s a people-mover who has the ability to protect the edge against speed rushers. He’s an immediate starter at right tackle. And might turn into a Pro Bowl talent on that side. Asking Wills to play left tackle could be risky, and a mistake, but only time will tell.
9. Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs plays with the nastiness and intensity that has become a trademark of Iowa offensive linemen. He started 33 games at Iowa, and that includes 10 at right tackle and three at left tackle last season. But some draft experts believe his temperament, and lateral agility might make him best suited to play guard in the NFL. The biggest concern is whether Wirfs can anchor down against bull-rushers.
10. South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw
Kinlaw, who grew up homeless and hungry, has the size, length and power to overwhelm opponents consistently. But his poor pad level and troublesome technique hint he needs better coaching because he routinely has body-control and balance issues. At this point he’s a better athlete than football player, and his body type suggests he might be best suited to become a 5-technique defensive end in a 3-4 front.
11. Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
Thomas has a unique combination of length and size (6-5, 320), athleticism and balance, which should allow him become an upper-echelon left tackle for the next decade if injuries don’t ravage his body. Unlike Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr. and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs he’s got extensive experience playing left tackle, the premium spot on the offensive line, so there’s no need to project whether he can do it or not.
12. Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb
Lamb is an explosive athlete who catches the ball with timing and precision. His catch radius is enormous, and he has the strength to break tackles on a consistent basis. He plays a lot faster than the 4.5 time he posted in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, possessing more long-range speed than quickness. Lamb, who caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and scored 32 touchdowns during his three seasons at Oklahoma, has the talent to fill any role a receiver unit needs.
13. Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton
Humans this big (6-6, 355) aren’t supposed to be this athletic, so view Becton as a freak of nature because of his combination of size, power and athleticism. The Cardinals frequently rotated their linemen so he has experience playing on the left and right side. The biggest concern about Becton is whether or not he’ll blow up, eating too much once he’s got money in his pocket and nothing but time on his hands. His weight needs to be closely monitored.
14. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert
Herbert’s a good athlete for his size (6-6, 233) and possesses a cannon for an arm that can make every NFL throw needed. Problem is his accuracy isn’t always present, and his soft-spoken personality and small-town nature make teams question if he possesses an alpha male gene the elite quarterbacks have. He could easily be the second-coming of Ryan Tannehill with similarities on and off the field.
15. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson
Henderson is a fluid cornerback who is well versed in press and off-man coverage. He possesses good length (6-1, 205), speed (4.40 in the 40), light feet, and the strength (20 reps) needed to be a team’s No. 1 cornerback. The biggest concern is his lanky frame, which could create durability issues, and his handsy approach, which could produce plenty of pass interference flags.
16. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III
The 4.27 40-yard dash time Ruggs ran at the NFL combine verified he’s one of the fastest players in the 2020 draft. His ability to explode off the line of scrimmage and get vertical allows him to easily create separation on underneath routes. It helps that he’s able to effectively track the ball over his shoulder. Put Ruggs with a quarterback who can consistency throw the deep ball with accuracy and he instantly spaces the field.
17. Georgia tailback D’Andre Swift
Swift is the most complete tailback in this draft class, and his running skills remind many of LeSean McCoy because of his outstanding vision, body control and smooth hips. Swift, who rushed for 2,885 yards and scored 25 touchdowns in his three seasons playing for the Bulldogs, could sneak into the first round because his workload was kept in check due to the depth Georgia has in the backfield. His ability to pick up free blitzers in pass protection also sets him apart.
18. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen
Queen will likely follow Devin White, Kwon Alexander and Deion Jones as the next LSU linebacker who can anchor a defense because he has three-down ability, and a knack for covering and bringing down playmakers. What Queen lacks in length and size he makes up for in diagnostic ability.
19. LSU free safety Grant Delpit
Delpit, the Jim Thorpe Award winner, has a rare blend of size, length, speed and fluidity, and all those traits help him play well going downhill. He’s a menace in zone coverage, and has a knack for always being around the ball. But he does have some tackling issues, and lingering concerns about a collarbone injury that could have potentially led to his poor tackling technique.
20. Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa
Epenesa (Edwardsville High) is a full-service defensive end who excels when it comes to shutting down the run. He plays with power and balance, which hints that this 6-5, 280-pounder, who contributed 26.5 sacks in three seasons for the Hawkeyes, could line up in a 3, 4 or 5 technique player. He’s more polished than most of the ends in this draft, but has athletic limitations.
21. Penn State pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos
Gross-Matos is a long, lean, fluid athlete who has quickness and the bend to be a good edge rusher in a 4-3 scheme. However, he does have the athleticism to play in space as a standup linebacker. He’s too reliant on his quickness and needs to diversify his pass-rushing moves and counters to keep offensive linemen off balance. Whatever teams selects Gross-Matos, who recorded 19 sacks in three seasons at Penn State, is banking on his upside, because he needs more polishing.
22. LSU pass rusher K’lavon Chaisson
Chaisson has a phenomenal blend of speed, bendability, athleticism and length, but he’s not a refined pass rusher. He’s more of a multi-directional athlete who can play in space, and is an effective blitzer. His hand usage could create problems if he’s called on to serve as a 4-3 end, and he needs to put on some weight to hold up against the run. If utilized as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, he might thrive.
23. Utah State quarterback Jordan Love
Love’s arm strength, quick release and athleticism remind some evaluators of Patrick Mahomes, but a more realistic comparison is Philip Rivers because of the release and how aggressive he is. Love’s 2018 season film is phenomenal, but his 2019 season was a train wreck filled with excuses. Whatever team selects him must be comfortable with those excuses — a coaching and offensive change, no offensive line or weapons — resulting in his uneven play. He’ll likely need a year of development to clean up his game.
24. Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray
Murray, a three-year starter at Oklahoma who tallied 334 tackles and 9.5 sacks, showcases a speed-driven game, which allows him to roam sideline to sideline. But his instincts are inconsistent and he doesn’t always pull the trigger fast after diagnosing plays. He also doesn’t shed blocks quickly, so he’d likely thrive in a 4-3 scheme that features a physical and aggressive defensive front.
25. Minnesota free safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
The son of former NFL All-Pro cornerback Antoine Winfield Sr. is far beyond his years when it comes to understanding defenses and pass-game concepts. That explains why he led Minnesota with 88 tackles (3.5 for loss, three sacks) and seven interceptions (returning one for a touchdown) last season. His small frame (5-9, 203) and durability concerns will probably keep him from being a first-round pick.
