Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses and will review 'Arrowhead Chop' at stadium

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are banning fans inside Arrowhead Stadium from wearing headdresses or painting their faces in a manner that depicts references to American Indian cultures and traditions, effective immediately, they said in a statement released Thursday.

The team is also taking part in what it terms a "thorough review process" of the Arrowhead Chop. While that process remains ongoing, the Chiefs did not indicate whether the chop could also be removed, or when that decision will be made. They "plan to have additional discussions in the future," they said.

Those were among several changes announced Thursday, a result of conversations with "a national organization that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes," the team said in its statement.

Earlier this summer, the Washington Football Team announced it will drop its nickname and change its logo, both of which portrayed Native Americans in a manner deemed offensive to a growing number of people.

The Chiefs have talked with a group of local leaders from American Indian backgrounds since 2014, which preceded American Indian Heritage Month games and a ceremonial "blessing of the drum" at Arrowhead Stadium.