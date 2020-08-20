 Skip to main content
Kansas City Chiefs to ban fans from wearing headdresses and will review 'Arrowhead Chop' at stadium
Kansas City Chiefs fans arrive at Arrowhead Stadium before the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans in January. (AP Photo)

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are banning fans inside Arrowhead Stadium from wearing headdresses or painting their faces in a manner that depicts references to American Indian cultures and traditions, effective immediately, they said in a statement released Thursday.

The team is also taking part in what it terms a "thorough review process" of the Arrowhead Chop. While that process remains ongoing, the Chiefs did not indicate whether the chop could also be removed, or when that decision will be made. They "plan to have additional discussions in the future," they said.

Those were among several changes announced Thursday, a result of conversations with "a national organization that works closely on issues affecting American Indian people and tribes," the team said in its statement.

Earlier this summer, the Washington Football Team announced it will drop its nickname and change its logo, both of which portrayed Native Americans in a manner deemed offensive to a growing number of people.

The Chiefs have talked with a group of local leaders from American Indian backgrounds since 2014, which preceded American Indian Heritage Month games and a ceremonial "blessing of the drum" at Arrowhead Stadium.

They previously discouraged headdresses and face paint, but Thursday represents the first outright ban. Fans donning either will be required to remove them before passing through security to enter the stadium.

The Chiefs also said they will explore options for "a modified engagement moment" from the Drum Deck that "better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures." They will continue the blessing of the drum tradition, though perhaps with a modification due to the COVID-19 restrictions that will be in place.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs announced a plan to allow fans at the first three home games at a reduced capacity of 22% or about 16,700 fans.

