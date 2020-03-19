Los Angeles Rams release star running back Todd Gurley
Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football

Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley II watches from the bench during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their star running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.

The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before roughly $10 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.

Gurley will consume $20.15 million in dead salary cap space this season for the Rams, who signed the 2015 first-round pick to a four-year, $60 million contract with $45 million guaranteed in June 2018. Gurley was cut before even playing the first year of that contract extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time.

Gurley had phenomenal seasons during his first two years in coach Sean McVay's offense, rushing for 1,305 yards in 2017 and 1,251 in 2018 as those Rams reached the Super Bowl. But Gurley had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness down the stretch in 2018, and those problems carried over to last season.

He rushed for a career-low 857 yards last year while playing sparingly, although McVay never acknowledged it was because of Gurley's knee issue.

