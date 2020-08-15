NFL notebook: Five officials decide to opt out

NEW YORK — The NFL’s longest-serving on-field official was among five who have opted to take a leave of absence for the 2020 season.
Line judge Jeff Bergman, who was entering his 29th year of service, headlined the list released Friday by the NFL.
Also in the group was back judge Steve Freeman, who was entering his 20th year. He is part of the league’s only father-son duo in the officials ranks. Freeman is a former NFL player who spent 12 of his 13 seasons with the Bills. His son, Brad, is a back judge is entering his seventh season.
Also opting out are St. Louisan Joe Larrew and Greg Gautreaux, who are field judges, and back judge Tony Steratore.
The league said additional officials will be hired and announced.
Officials are allowed to opt out under the protocols negotiated by the NFL and NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kittle signs $75M deal
All-Pro tight end George Kittle signed his five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers that is the richest contract ever at the position.
Kittle signed the deal Friday, a day after agreeing to the contract that keeps him locked up in San Francisco through the 2025 season.
“I love being a 49er and am blessed to have the opportunity to wear red and gold for years to come,” Kittle said in a statement. “I can’t wait to continue our quest to bring another Super Bowl back to the bay.
“I want to thank my teammates for their hard work and help in making me be the best teammate, player and man I can be each week. Together we have already accomplished amazing things, but we all know there is still so much more to do. It’s an incredible locker room to be a part of and I am grateful to my brothers for making this such a fun and exciting place to play football.”
Kittle had been one of the NFL’s biggest bargains after being drafted in the fifth round in 2017 and now he gets the biggest contract ever at the position. The previous high for average salary for a tight end, according to overthecap.com, was the $10.6 million Hunter Henry is getting from the Chargers this season on the franchise tag.
Kansas City’s Travis Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million extension shortly after Kittle’s deal was finalized Thursday.
Kittle has been the most productive tight end in NFL history through his first three seasons with 197 catches for 2,664 yards. But he is almost equally as skilled as a blocker in the run game where he is a key piece in coach Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic offense.
Browns’ Tretter sidelined
Cleveland Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee Thursday and could be out for an extended period.
First-year coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Tretter’s unexpected surgery at the start of his Zoom call with reporters on Friday.
Stefanski did not provide any details on Tretter, who is also the NFLPA President and has been heavily involved in talks over the past few months between the union and NFL to get training camps ready during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stefanski would not say how long Tretter could be out, but it’s likely that he could miss at least a couple weeks. Until he’s back, rookie Nick Harris will be take his spot in the middle of Cleveland’s revamped line.
Also, star defensive end Myles Garrett is not practicing after “tweaking” his hamstring, Stefanski said. There is no timetable on a return for Garrett, who recently signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension.
Cook in camp
The Minnesota Vikings conducted their first official practice of the season, and Dalvin Cook was a full participant.
The NFL’s latest running back contract conundrum appears to be on track for resolution without a public clash between team and player.
“The Vikings and my agent are working extremely hard, and that side’s going to take care of whatever they’ve got to take care of,” Cook said. “I’m just continuing to work my tail off and lead a young, hungry group that’s ready to go work and get this thing done for Minnesota. I love being in Minnesota, since I got here.”
The 2017 second-round pick has entered the final year of his rookie deal, coming off his first Pro Bowl selection after finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage in just 14 games.
Mims hurts hamstring
Denzel Mims might have to wait a little while before catching passes from Sam Darnold again.
The rookie wide receiver was sidelined at practice in Florham Park, New Jersey with a hamstring injury that could keep him out at least a few days.
Mims, the team’s second-round pick in April, was hurt earlier this week while running routes during drills. Coach Adam Gase said Mims reached for a low throw and “kind of took a weird step.”
Running back Frank Gore, cornerback Pierre Desir and defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi are also nursing hamstring injuries, while rookie defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga — a third-round pick — has a quadriceps injury and running back Kenneth Dixon has a hip flexor.
Falcons re-sign Stocker
The Atlanta Falcons re-signed tight end Luke Stocker.
Stocker appeared in 15 games for the Falcons last season, including eight starts. He had eight catches for 53 yards.
The 32-year-old Stocker spent six seasons with Tampa Bay and two with Tennessee before signing with the Falcons before the 2019 season. His return bolsters the depth at a position led by newcomer Hayden Hurst.
Also Friday, the Falcons announced the signing of rookie offensive lineman Scottie Dill.
Tackling the news and updates you need to keep up with the latest from the St. Louis Battlehawks and the NFL.