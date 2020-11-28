NFL notes: Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn

Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — Baltimore is down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night.

Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also announced special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to what the team described as an “illness.” Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will also be unavailable because he is ill.

The announcement came on the same day the Ravens put outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, right tackle D.J. Fluker, defensive lineman Broderick Washington and offensive lineman Will Holden on the COVID-19 list. Two others — defensive backs Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young — were on injured reserve before also joining the list Saturday.

Broncos QBs sent home

The Denver Broncos won’t have any of their four quarterbacks available Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints because of coronavirus concerns, multiple people familiar with the NFL’s investigation told The Associated Press.