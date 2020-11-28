NFL notes: Lions fire coach Patricia, GM Quinn

Matt Patricia opened his final postgame news conference with the Detroit Lions by thanking his wife and children for their support.
Patricia probably knew what was coming.
His boss, general manager Bob Quinn, might not have expected the same fate.
The Lions fired Patricia and Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise’s attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.
The moves were made Saturday, surprising no one.
“It clearly wasn’t working,” Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said on a Zoom call with reporters.
Darrell Bevell, who has 14 seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator, will be the team’s interim coach for the final five games.
This season, the Lions (4-7) lost consecutive games for the third time and it cost Quinn and Patricia their jobs.
The setbacks dropped Patricia to 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons and Quinn’s mark fell 12 games under .500 over five seasons.
Steelers-Ravens game more in doubt
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed running back James Conner on the COVID-19 list on Saturday, while their scheduled opponent next Tuesday, the division rival Baltimore Ravens, added six more players to the list.
Conner is joining three teammates already on the list along with 20 Ravens — Baltimore is down to three defensive linemen — casting further doubt on the ability to pull off a game rescheduled from Thanksgiving night to Sunday to Tuesday night.
Conner, who leads the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) with 645 yards rushing and five touchdowns, joins defensive end Stephon Tuitt, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and reserve offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on the COVID-19 list.
The Steelers also announced special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to what the team described as an “illness.” Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada will also be unavailable because he is ill.
The announcement came on the same day the Ravens put outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, right tackle D.J. Fluker, defensive lineman Broderick Washington and offensive lineman Will Holden on the COVID-19 list. Two others — defensive backs Khalil Dorsey and Tavon Young — were on injured reserve before also joining the list Saturday.
Broncos QBs sent home
The Denver Broncos won’t have any of their four quarterbacks available Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints because of coronavirus concerns, multiple people familiar with the NFL’s investigation told The Associated Press.
One person told The AP that starter Drew Lock (Mizzou), backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19.
Another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic, said the four quarterbacks apparently weren’t wearing their masks the whole time they were together as required by the league’s pandemic protocols.
Lock, Rypien and Bortles were ordered off the practice field Saturday and into isolation.
The Broncos were scrambling to prepare practice squad rookie receiver Kendall Hinton and No. 3 running back Royce Freeman to share snaps at quarterback Sunday when Denver (4-6) hosts the Saints (8-2).
Also Saturday
• The Saints placed starting left tackle Terron Armstead on their COVID-19 list, leaving him ineligible for Sunday’s game at Denver.
• The Indianapolis Colts will be without running back Jonathan Taylor on Sunday. He is one of three Indy starters sitting out because of COVID-19 when Indianapolis hosts Tennessee for the AFC South lead.
Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner went on the COVID-19 list earlier this week and defensive end Denico Autry has not yet been activated after going on the list last week.
• The Las Vegas Raiders said running backs coach Kirby Wilson won’t coach this week because of COVID-19-related reasons. He will miss the game at Atlanta. Senior offensive assistant John Morton will handle Wilson’s duties on Sunday against the Falcons. The Raiders currently have three players on the COVID-19 list: running back Theo Riddick, tackle Trent Brown and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.
