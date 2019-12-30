NFL roundup: Dolphins stun Patriots; 49ers win in wild finish; Chiefs earn bye

Visiting Miami dropped defending Super Bowl champion New England into the wild-card playoff round when Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining for a stunning 27-24 victory Sunday.
New England (12-4) will have to play in the opening weekend of the postseason for the first time since 2009. The Patriots never have made the Super Bowl while playing in the wild-card round. They will host Tennessee next Saturday night.
The Patriots won their first eight games, the split the next eight, including the rarity of two losses at home.
It is the second straight season the Dolphins have denied the Patriots an unbeaten division record. They scored on a wild series of laterals on the final play in their second meeting last season, in Miami.
After trailing throughout the game, Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to James White to put New England in front 24-20 with 3:53 left. But Fitzpatrick, who finished 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a touchdown, was unflappable, leading Miami on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included him recovering a fumbled snap, and completing a 24-yard pass to DeVante Parker for Miami (5-11).
49ERS 26, SEAHAWKS 21
SEATTLE — The 49ers won the NFC West and the No. 1 seed when Jacob Hollister was stopped by rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw on fourth-and-goal just inches short of the goal line. San Francisco claimed its first division crown since 2012 and wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by silencing a crowd that showed up looking for a division title and to celebrate the return of Marshawn Lynch.
But it took a replay review for San Francisco to finally have its title.
Seattle took possession at its 27 with 2:27 left down by five. Russell Wilson drove the Seahawks to the San Francisco 12 and on fourth-and-10, Wilson hit John Ursua for 11 yards to the 1. Wilson spiked the ball, but Seattle (11-5) was called for delay of game on second down with confusion about whether Lynch should enter the game. Backed up to the 6, Wilson was incomplete on two straight passes.
On fourth-and-goal Hollister caught the underneath pass but was knocked down by Greenlaw. Replay confirmed Hollister hit the ground before the ball reached the goal line and San Francisco (13-3) had won.
Seattle visits Philadelphia next Sunday. San Francisco has a bye.
CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21
KANSAS CITY — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Chiefs leapfrogged New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.
The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, but they needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off. And just as Williams punched into the end zone in the closing minutes for his second touchdown of the game, the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD with 24 seconds left for their upset in Foxborough.
Now, the Patriots will have to play next weekend while the Chiefs set their sights on the divisional round of the playoffs.
The Chargers (5-11) made it stressful for Kansas City in the fourth quarter, though, driving for a touchdown that got them within 24-21 with 5:23 to go. But the Chiefs answered with an eight-play, 77-yard scoring drive that allowed them to wrap up their sixth straight win overall and 11th victory in 12 meetings with their longtime division rival.
EAGLES 34, GIANTS 17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the playoffs thanks to a group of players off the practice squad.
Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half and the injury-ravaged Eagles beat the Giants to win the NFC East title.
Philadelphia hosts Seattle (11-5) in a wild-card game next Sunday.
Already missing three starting wide receivers for the fourth straight game, the Eagles also began the game without Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and right tackle Lane Johnson.
Then they lost running back Miles Sanders and three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks in the first half.
But Wentz guided the Eagles (9-7) to their fourth straight win and second division title in three seasons. Wentz threw for 289 yards, including a 24-yard TD pass to Josh Perkins, who was promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 30.
Scott had TD runs of 7, 2 and 2 yards. He came off the practice squad earlier in the season. Scott had 54 yards rushing and 84 receiving.
While the Eagles head to the playoffs for the third straight year seeking their second Super Bowl title, the Giants (4-12) face more uncertainty. Coach Pat Shurmur's job status is a question after going 9-23 in two seasons.
TITANS 35, TEXANS 14
Derrick Henry and the Titans ran their way into the playoffs, beating a Houston team that rested several starters, and setting up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England.
Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South and locked up the division last week, allowing Houston (10-6) to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players.
Tennessee (9-7) got its first win at Houston since Jan. 1, 2012. The Titans are in the postseason for the second time in three seasons and the first under coach Mike Vrabel, who played for New England for eight seasons.
Houston hosts Buffalo next Saturday.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee and will make his playoff debut in his eighth NFL season. Rookie receiver A.J. Brown had 124 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Watson was active on Sunday, but coach Bill O'Brien started AJ McCarron instead. Watson was listed as questionable with a back injury this week but said he was OK. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins was also active, but did not play and several starters, including receiver Kenny Stills, left tackle Laremy Tunsil and nose tackle D.J. Reader, were inactive.
McCarron threw for 225 yards with an interception and ran for a touchdown.
COWBOYS 47, REDSKINS 16
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes in a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia's victory.
The Cowboys (8-8) lost control of their playoff future with a 17-9 loss at the Eagles last week. Last season's NFC East champions will now wait to see how much longer Jason Garrett will be coach after underachieving in the final year of his contract.
Dallas could have made the playoffs without a winning record for the third time in franchise history. Instead, the Eagles won the division for the second time in three years.
Case Keenum had a TD toss as the Redskins (3-13) secured the No. 2 pick in the draft in what could be their final game under interim coach Bill Callahan. The former Dallas assistant replaced Jay Gruden, fired in October with Washington at 0-5.
Prescott, playing with a sprained right shoulder for the second straight game and looking much better than he did in the loss at Philadelphia, was 23 of 33 for 303 yards. He fell 1 yard short of Tony Romo's club record of 4,903 yards passing for a season.
In receiver Michael Gallup's first career game with multiple touchdowns, the second-year player had five catches for 98 yards.
PACKERS 23, LIONS 20
DETROIT — Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a first-round bye.
The Packers (13-3) fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn't lead until Crosby made his second winning kick against Detroit this season.
The Lions (3-12-1) closed with nine straight losses for their longest losing streak in a season since going 0-16 in 2008.
Green Bay won despite Aaron Rodgers struggling to make accurate throws for much of the afternoon. Rodgers was 27 of 55 for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He made a short pass under pressure to Aaron Jones, who turned the clutch throw into a 31-yard reception to set up Crosby's kick.
Jones ran for 100 yards on 25 carries and had 43 yards receiving. Davante Adams had seven receptions for 93 yards and a score.
There was a long moment of silence before the game for receiver Marvin Jones' 6-month old son, who recently died. Jones, who was on the sideline with his family during the national anthem, went on injured reserve earlier this month.
SAINTS 42, PANTHERS 10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Saints took care of business against the reeling Panthers and finished off a 13-3 regular season but still have to host Minnesota next Sunday in a wild-card game.
Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores and the Saints handed the Panthers their eighth straight loss. But the runaway NFC South champions' chances at home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs ended when Green Bay beat Detroit on a last-second field goal.
The only thing that went right for the Panthers (5-11) was Christian McCaffrey joining Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. McCaffrey needed 67 yards receiving coming in and got there with a 17-yard reception late in the third quarter, earning some bear hugs from teammates on the sideline and a standing ovation from the scattered fans remaining in the seats.