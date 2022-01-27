20 years ago: St. Louis Rams set their Super Bowl date with the Patriots

On Jan. 27, 2002, the St. Louis Rams defeated the Philadelphia Eagles en route to the Super Bowl, where the Rams would be installed as a two-touchdown favorites over the New England Patriots. Here is how we covered the Rams NFC title.

All season, the Rams were ridiculed for being a finesse team. They had a designer-label offense, so pretty and glamorous that you wondered if they'd put sequins on their uniforms.

In Sunday's NFC Championship game, football's most elegant team showed up with tattoos, calluses and motorcycle leather. They took on the physical Philadelphia Eagles and punished them for 161 yards rushing in a 29-24 victory at the Edward Jones Dome. "We finessed our way to the Super Bowl," Rams coach Mike Martz said in a quiet but sarcastic moment about an hour after the game. Martz sat in his private locker room, sipping a beer and savoring his postgame review. "I'm just so proud of the fight in my team and how they compete."

The Rams trailed the Eagles 17-13 at the half, then scrapped their way back to the top of the NFC. The Rams' offensive linemen mashed the Philadelphia defense and turned the green into a mess of split-pea soup. Running back Marshall Faulk was dynamic, slashing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. And when the holes closed, Faulk tunneled for extra yards and proved to be as rugged as he is elusive.

Rams quarterback Kurt Warner completed 67 percent of his 33 passing attempts for 212 yards and was hit a grand total of three times by the Eagles. The Rams O-line provided Secret Service-quality protection for No. 13. The Eagles never got into Warner's ribs, or his throat, or his back, or any other vulnerable body part.

And the Rams defense recovered from a shaky start to rock Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb, holding the Eagles to 74 yards and one touchdown in the second half. McNabb outhustled the Rams for a while, but no one can outrun or outlast Lovie Smith's defense for a full 60 minutes. And the win was sealed with a pick - an interception by Aeneas Williams, the Hall of Fame-caliber cornerback who has done so much to transform the character of this Rams defense.

The Rams' tenacious spirit was demonstrated by Rams offensive tackle Orlando Pace, who suffered a sprained knee in the first half during a horrific double-team takedown by the Eagles. The doctors told Pace that he should sit the rest of the game, but he refused. The big man barked at the doctors to put some extra tape on his right knee and gored the Eagles some more.

"The pain bothered me," Pace said. "But you just have to fight through it and go play. The Super Bowl was on the line. You put the pain out of your mind and go compete."

The Eagles are good, and the Rams had to deliver an all-purpose stomping in the second half to survive the threat. And if the refined and glitzy Rams chipped a fingernail or two along the way, they didn't seem to mind. Philadelphia is a Rocky Balboa town. Well, on Sunday, the Rams sent Rocky's battered body through the ropes for a late TKO.

True postgame confession from Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas: "The Rams wanted the game more than we did today."

The Rams were so determined to be physical that Martz called Faulk's number for runs on the first seven plays of the second half. It was as if Martz had channeled the spirit of Vince Lombardi, who won five NFL championships in Green Bay with his legendary power running game.

"Yeah, I thought Mike was going to start talking like Lombardi," guard Adam Timmerman joked. "You know that old film that they run where Lombardi is diagramming a play, and he says, 'We're going to get a seal here, and seal here, and run the ball right up the alley.' That was Mike today."

All teams prefer to win in a blowout, of course. But the Rams probably were more satisfied by winning with a clenched fist. They were engaged in a close game. They stared at a halftime deficit. They faced a physical opponent that supposedly had a big edge in muscle and intimidation. Faulk 's average of 5.1 yards a carry destroyed that myth.

"It's special," Faulk said. "It negates all of the ignorant things people say about us. 'The Rams can't win a tough game. They can't beat a tough, physical team. They panic in a close game.'

"We play how we want to play. We could be physical all the time if we wanted to. But what's the point in that? Why get your team so banged up that they have nothing left late in the season? Our coach is smart enough to realize that we can get matchups in the passing game, and he exploits that. So we throw the ball when it's there. We run the ball when the opportunity is there. We can play our style and win, and we can beat a team at their style of play."

Martz won his coaching match with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Johnson. Martz had a package of passes ready to counter Philly's vaunted blitz, but he did the smart thing and put the Eagles on their heels by revving up Faulk for 31 rushes. The Eagles didn't blitz nearly as much as expected, because Martz took them out of it. It was, perhaps, Martz's most astute play-calling presentation of the season - especially when we consider what was at stake.

When the Rams fell behind, Martz didn't freak out and start pressing the "pass" button on his PlayStation 2 controller. And when the Eagles started to crowd the box to suppress Faulk, Warner riddled them with possession passes.

"There's just so many ways this team can win," Martz said. "And that's why it's a great team."

A finesse team, remember?

"I could care less what people call us," Pace said. "When we're at the Super Bowl, they can sit at home and watch us play on TV and call us anything they want."

Usually the Rams offer a Broadway production, under the Dome lights. Sunday, they beat the Eagles in a brawl more suited for Broad Street in Philadelphia. And on this occasion, the bullies wore St. Louis uniforms.