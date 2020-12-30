20 years ago: The Rams see a potential dynasty slip through their hands

The defending Super Bowl champions were dethroned. And they weren't knocked off. No, they fell off. You don't give five turnovers and win a playoff game. You don't give a fired-up team all of those instant opportunities and easy touchdowns. You can't fall behind 31-7 in the fourth quarter and realistically hope to recover.

The Rams tried to fight back. They never quit. They scored three touchdowns in seven frantic, fantastic minutes and cut the lead to 31-28 until the dream faded in Hakim's unreliable hands.

OK, so we'll give the Rams a merit badge. But they didn't protect their title. They squandered a playoff game. They failed. Period.

"I'm sitting in the locker room thinking about it," Rams defensive end Grant Wistrom said. "And everybody is (saying), 'Hey, next year, next year.' And that made me mad. It's not the way you play this game. You don't play for next year. Who knows when we'll be here again? This team is never going to be the same, and you just never know when these opportunities are going to present themselves. We had a good enough team to make it to the Super Bowl, and we didn't make it happen. And it's our own fault."