20 years ago: The Rams see a potential dynasty slip through their hands

On Dec. 30, 2000, the defending Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams staged a remarkable playoff comeback in New Orleans, only to see the game slip through their hands. Here is how we covered the game.
The Rams' offense was about to take the field to perform a miracle, pulling off a final touchdown drive to put the finish on a heart-thumping comeback.
Coach Mike Martz already had the play called. It would be a "Rocket Sail" corner pattern to Ricky Proehl. The Rams wide receiver would run about 25 yards. Quarterback Kurt Warner would get him the ball. Proehl would make the catch. And the Rams would run another play to move them closer to the New Orleans end zone. These wonderful, optimistic thoughts were swirling inside the Rams' heads with 1 minute 53 seconds remaining when Saints punter Toby Gowin got off a 38-yard kick to the Rams 8-yard line. There, Rams punt returner Az-Zahir Hakim moved up to field the punt and signaled for a fair catch.
Down by three points, the Rams would be taking over at the 8 with a chance to save a lost day.
And then . . .
"I just heard the crowd cheer," Rams defensive tackle D'Marco Farr said. "And I knew what happened. I didn't see it, but I knew."
What happened was Hakim's muff. His fumble. His giveaway. He lost the ball. He let the final chance, the stunning rally, slip through his palms. It was almost as if Hakim dropped the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Saints recovered with 1:43 left and ran the clock out, as New Orleans counted down to an early celebration of Mardi Gras.
The defending Super Bowl champions were dethroned. And they weren't knocked off. No, they fell off. You don't give five turnovers and win a playoff game. You don't give a fired-up team all of those instant opportunities and easy touchdowns. You can't fall behind 31-7 in the fourth quarter and realistically hope to recover.
The Rams tried to fight back. They never quit. They scored three touchdowns in seven frantic, fantastic minutes and cut the lead to 31-28 until the dream faded in Hakim's unreliable hands.
OK, so we'll give the Rams a merit badge. But they didn't protect their title. They squandered a playoff game. They failed. Period.
"I'm sitting in the locker room thinking about it," Rams defensive end Grant Wistrom said. "And everybody is (saying), 'Hey, next year, next year.' And that made me mad. It's not the way you play this game. You don't play for next year. Who knows when we'll be here again? This team is never going to be the same, and you just never know when these opportunities are going to present themselves. We had a good enough team to make it to the Super Bowl, and we didn't make it happen. And it's our own fault."
Don't dump too much of the blame on Hakim. There's plenty to go around. Warner was intercepted three times. He lost a fumble. The Saints converted three of Warner's turnovers into 17 points. Sure, Warner was the point man in the late comeback, completing nine of 12 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and running for a third TD. But Warner also had two turnovers in the fourth quarter.
As expected, Saints coach Jim Haslett changed his defense to prevent Marshall Faulk from repeating his 220-yard rushing, MVP performance of last week. Haslett denied the run and wisely put the game in Warner's custody, gambling that Warner would commit enough errors to offset his passing yards.
Haslett's strategy paid off; Warner passed for 365 yards but his four turnovers were the No. 1 reason the Saints prevailed. New Orleans quarterback Aaron Brooks won this QB duel, passing for four touchdowns. He was guilty of only one interception.
In seven road games this season, Warner was intercepted 15 times. So why let Faulk do his usual football decathlon when Warner is clearly so vulnerable in these situations? Saturday, Faulk had only 24 yards rushing on 14 carries. And Warner served up the ball four times to make Haslett's strategy pay off. In 12 games overall this season, Warner threw a whopping 21 interceptions -- or one for every 18.4 passing attempts. Last season Warner was intercepted once every 39.2 attempts.
Defensive coordinators will be making note of that ratio this offseason when they start to devise ways to slow down the Rams next season. We're not saying the magic potion has worn off. But we are saying that the Rams should seriously consider keeping Trent Green around next season, just in case.
"If anybody expects him to be perfect, I don't think there's that player around," Martz said. "You're going to make mistakes. I made mistakes. It looked like we were able to overcome those mistakes."
Martz's mistakes started after the Rams' opening drive for a touchdown. He lost his play-calling rhythm and didn't get it back until late. Martz was slow getting plays into the huddle; the Rams were called for two delay-of-game penalties and had to waste valuable timeouts to avoid more flags for delays.
The Rams' offensive tempo was sluggish. And Martz's unsuccessful decision to try an onside kick with 2:36 left is debatable. But at least the Rams were in a position to get the ball back -- until the punt clanked off Hakim's fingers.
As usual, the Rams' special teams were terrible. Once again the defense gave up too many big plays -- the four TD passes -- when it needed to force New Orleans to settle for field goals.
In other words, the Saints were the better team. They were certainly the more efficient team. The smarter team. And probably the hungrier team. They are true, new, undisputed champions of the NFC West.
Last Sunday, Chicago rookie kicker Paul Edinger hit a winning 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit and send the Rams to the playoffs. It was an early Christmas present.
Saturday afternoon at the Superdome, the Rams took Edinger's gift and gave it away.