25 years ago, the Rams tried to sell us on Lawrence Phillips. We weren't buying any of it.

In the 1996 NFL Draft the St. Louis Rams selected controversial running back Lawrence Phillips out of Nebraska, who had been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, dragging her down the stairs and banging her head against a mailbox. Here was our coverage from April 22, 1996.
On his first day in St. Louis, we learned at least one thing about Lawrence Phillips: He responds well to coaching.
Phillips was introduced to the media on Sunday morning at the Mathews-Dickey Boys' Club. I didn't know if I was participating in a news conference or The Ricki Lake Show.
Rams coach Rich Brooks, toting a microphone, warmed up the room with an introduction, then turned the proceedings over to Phillips.
Phillips, the team's controversial No. 1 draft choice, was asked about his temper, his therapy, his rugged childhood, his assault victim, his plans for community work, his thoughts on continued rehabilitation.
We stopped short of a group hug.
I have seen more sincerity at a poker table.
Before facing the audience, Phillips was taken into a room and warmed up by two public-relations specialists from St. Louis-based Fleishman-Hillard. They prepared Phillips by peppering him with the toughest questions he'd face. They suggested the best way for Phillips to answer those questions.
Interesting strategy: turn Phillips into an automaton.
Then it was actual showtime, and the worst was yet to come.
Phillips was coached through the questions and answers by a professional media adviser, former TV sportscaster Andrea Kirby, who was brought in by Phillips' agent, Mitch Frankel. Phillips couldn't speak for more than a couple of sentences without Kirby flashing signals to him.
Smile, Lawrence. Pick up your chin, Lawrence. Give the reporters a serious expression, Lawrence. Be genuine, Lawrence. Talk louder, Lawrence. Step forward, Lawrence.
Is the big kid planning to run the football or run for political office?
Phillips' subsequent interview with ESPN was a farce. Reporter Hank Goldberg was frustrated by Kirby's presence in the room. ESPN felt obligated to issue an on-air disclaimer, describing Kirby's role in Phillips' performance.
Unfortunate.
I saw one benefit: Phillips emerged as a sympathetic figure. For the wrong reasons, yes. But he didn't need to be propped up and sent out to a room to recite rehearsed answers provided by strangers. Phillips' handlers failed him - miserably.
Phillips needs to speak truthfully, in a straightforward manner, about his background, violent episodes and how he will cope with the issue of personal control. Because his problem won't go away.
"It's not as though Lawrence is an angry young man all the time and a threat to society," Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne said last fall. "But there are occasions every four to five months when he becomes a little explosive."
Phillips can't fake his way through this. He needs to care for his soul, and that will require effort. Phillips may have been talking from the heart on Sunday - and he deserves a chance to show that he's serious about changing some things in his life - but how could we tell?
Phillips was packaged. He was a product. His media consultants were more concerned about image than substance.
Hopefully, those around Phillips will come to understand something important. He needs friends, he needs support, he needs real guardians. People willing to help him walk down the right path. He needs to have faith in men like Brooks, who plans to take a deep, personal interest in Phillips' character growth.
Most of all, Phillips must dedicate himself to the challenge of channeling his emotions.
What Phillips doesn't need is slick, phony, cynical advice. He doesn't need to be instructed on how to manipulate the media and the public. No one will be fooled by this.
Who is the real Lawrence Phillips?
We don't know. We haven't heard from him yet.
1996 NFL Draft First Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos
|College
|1
|NYJ
|Keyshawn Johnson
|WR
|USC
|2
|JAX
|Kevin Hardy
|LB
|Illinois
|3
|ARI
|Simeon Rice
|DE
|Illinois
|4
|BAL
|Jonathan Ogden
|T
|UCLA
|5
|NYG
|Cedric Jones
|DE
|Oklahoma
|6
|STL
|Lawrence Phillips
|RB
|Nebraska
|7
|NWE
|Terry Glenn
|WR
|Ohio St.
|8
|CAR
|Tim Biakabutuka
|RB
|Michigan
|9
|OAK
|Rickey Dudley
|TE
|Ohio St.
|10
|CIN
|Willie Anderson
|T
|Auburn
|11
|NOR
|Alex Molden
|DB
|Oregon
|12
|TAM
|Regan Upshaw
|DE
|California
|13
|CHI
|Walt Harris
|DB
|Mississippi St.
|14
|HOU
|Eddie George
|RB
|Ohio St.
|15
|DEN
|John Mobley
|LB
|Kutztown (PA)
|16
|MIN
|Duane Clemons
|DE
|California
|17
|DET
|Reggie Brown
|LB
|Texas A&M
|18
|STL
|Eddie Kennison
|WR
|LSU
|19
|IND
|Marvin Harrison
|WR
|Syracuse
|20
|MIA
|Daryl Gardener
|DT
|Baylor
|21
|SEA
|Pete Kendall
|G
|Boston Col.
|22
|TAM
|Marcus Jones
|DE
|North Carolina
|23
|DET
|Jeff Hartings
|C
|Penn St.
|24
|BUF
|Eric Moulds
|WR
|Mississippi St.
|25
|PHI
|Jermane Mayberry
|G
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|26
|BAL
|Ray Lewis
|LB
|Miami (FL)
|27
|GNB
|John Michels
|T
|USC
|28
|KAN
|Jerome Woods
|DB
|Memphis
|29
|PIT
|Jamain Stephens
|T
|North Carolina A&T
|30
|WAS
|Andre Johnson
|T
|Penn St.