25 years ago, the Rams tried to sell us on Lawrence Phillips. We weren't buying any of it.

"It's not as though Lawrence is an angry young man all the time and a threat to society," Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne said last fall. "But there are occasions every four to five months when he becomes a little explosive."

Phillips can't fake his way through this. He needs to care for his soul, and that will require effort. Phillips may have been talking from the heart on Sunday - and he deserves a chance to show that he's serious about changing some things in his life - but how could we tell?

Phillips was packaged. He was a product. His media consultants were more concerned about image than substance.

Hopefully, those around Phillips will come to understand something important. He needs friends, he needs support, he needs real guardians. People willing to help him walk down the right path. He needs to have faith in men like Brooks, who plans to take a deep, personal interest in Phillips' character growth.

Most of all, Phillips must dedicate himself to the challenge of channeling his emotions.

What Phillips doesn't need is slick, phony, cynical advice. He doesn't need to be instructed on how to manipulate the media and the public. No one will be fooled by this.

Who is the real Lawrence Phillips?