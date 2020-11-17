50 years ago: Big Red whitewash Dallas in their Monday night debut

On Nov. 16, 1970, the football Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-0 on their first game on Monday night football. In doing so, the Big Red became the first NFL team in 35 years to get three shutouts in a row. Here is our original coverage of that game.
DALLAS, Nov. 17 - There was defensive line coach Dick Voris standing on the sideline last night, looking at no one in general and shoting "Grrreat, grrreat!... and tight end Jackie Smith playfully whacking guard Irv Goode on the helmet and laughing, "We did it, Baby, right here in the Cotton Bowl, too."
And as the gun went off and the Cardinals walked off - make that floated off - the field with a 38-0 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and their third consecutive shutout, there was Big Red president Stormy Bidwill in a cowboy hat (yes, a cowboy hat) letting out a Texas-size "Yahoo!"
And in the locker room there was safety Larry Wilson putting a bear hug on MacArthur Land, who half-closed those soulful eyes and could only mutter, "Yeh, yeh."
And let us not forget Bill Bidwill. The Big Red vice president stood around chuckling vowing to see Dallas owner Clint Murchison and "wait until he says 'Congratulations.' "
After an hour of toasts with Murchison and Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm, Bidwill continued to chuckle, although, he said, "Those sons of a gun still didn't congratulate me."
Southern hospitality can go only so far. The' survivors at The Alamo did not say to Santa Ana, "Way to play, Baby." Oh, the Cowboys survived, but their pride was wiped out, their esteem shattered in a town that has even turned its back on divisional winners who failed to go all the way.
What the Cardinals did to the Cowboys had not happened to Dallas in the club's 11 years in the National Football League. No one, not even in the early years after the Cowboys joined the league in I960, had ever whitewashed them in a regular-season game. And the Big Red became the first NFL team since the New York Giants in 1935 to turn in three consecutive shutouts. The 1934 Detroit Lions had seven in a row.
Congratulations were in order in the Cardinals' locker room after the victory that gave them a 7-2 record and kept them alone in first place in the Eastern Division of the National Football Conference, one game ahead of the Giants, two in front of the Cowboys.
Congratulations and other words like "just beautiful" from offensive tackle Bob Reynolds, or "wonderful" from offensive tackle Ernie McMillan, or "how sweet it is" from defensive tackle Bob Rowe. It was a time for pats on the back and handshakes and reflections.
"Just another great team effort," said Rowe. "It's Just a matter of pride now."
Said defensive tackle Fred Heron, "There were 40 players out there doing a job."
And linebacker Larry Stallings recalled the talk of dissension during last season's 4-9-1 fiasco and how the 1970 Cardinals were pulling together.
"A little bit of winning does a lot to unify a team," Stallings said. "We had the pride last year, but not the technical ability.
"Jamie Rivers was hurt. Roger Wehrli was a rookie. Miller Farr wasn't here. It's not only pride that goes out and throws three straight shutouts. This year we have the technical ability, too. And we punish people. The second and third man on the tackle comes in there and lowers the boom." Reynolds echoed that view.
"We beat people physically," he said. "We pound them into the ground like Minnesota does."
Standing across from Reynolds was Johnny Roland, smiling warmly as he graciously accepted the praise of his teammates and coaches. Lane called him "a helluva man." Coach Charley Winner said Roland "was tremendous."
Remember Johnny Roland? He was the first-string halfback last season and the second-string fullback this year. But Johnny wasn't sleeping on the bench in discontent or' threatening to play out his option. He was playing the team man staying ready when needed. And he was needed when Cid Edwards was sidelined with an ankle injury before last week's game with Boston.
Last night, the Cowboys weren't ready for Roland. He fielded a line-drive punt on his 26-yard line in the first quarter, broke a tackle, crashed for the outside, cut back inside, straightarmed a Cowboy and headed for the end zone after Nate Wright sprung him with a block at the Dallas 40.
Roland's 74-yard punt return, the Big Red's first for a touchdown since Chuck Latourette burned the New Orleans Saints in the third game of 1968, ended 14 minutes of scoreless football. But Roland was not finished for the evening. He scored two other TDs, on runs of 10 and three yards, gained 78 yards rushing and caught two passes for 17 yards.
"I love it." Roland said of his performance. "Mental preparation has a Jot to do with it. I'm just fortunate I was able to do the job."
The game was nationally televised by ABC and the analyst for the network was Don Meredith, the former Cowboy quarterback who was booed into retirement by Dallas fans.
Dandy Don had the answer in the third quarter when the fans chanted, "We want Meredith."
"Your not getting me down on that field again," he said.
Postscript: The Dallas Cowboys would not lose another game this season until falling to Baltimore in the Super Bowl. The Big Red, meanwhile, would close out the season 1-3-1 and miss the playoffs with an 8-5-1 record.
