50 years ago: Big Red whitewash Dallas in their Monday night debut

Southern hospitality can go only so far. The' survivors at The Alamo did not say to Santa Ana, "Way to play, Baby." Oh, the Cowboys survived, but their pride was wiped out, their esteem shattered in a town that has even turned its back on divisional winners who failed to go all the way.

What the Cardinals did to the Cowboys had not happened to Dallas in the club's 11 years in the National Football League. No one, not even in the early years after the Cowboys joined the league in I960, had ever whitewashed them in a regular-season game. And the Big Red became the first NFL team since the New York Giants in 1935 to turn in three consecutive shutouts. The 1934 Detroit Lions had seven in a row.

Congratulations were in order in the Cardinals' locker room after the victory that gave them a 7-2 record and kept them alone in first place in the Eastern Division of the National Football Conference, one game ahead of the Giants, two in front of the Cowboys.

Congratulations and other words like "just beautiful" from offensive tackle Bob Reynolds, or "wonderful" from offensive tackle Ernie McMillan, or "how sweet it is" from defensive tackle Bob Rowe. It was a time for pats on the back and handshakes and reflections.

"Just another great team effort," said Rowe. "It's Just a matter of pride now."