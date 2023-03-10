The Battlehawks again were the ratings champions among St. Louis sports teams last weekend, but again it comes with an asterisk.

The XFL team drew the highest rating among the clubs in which viewership numbers were compiled, but City SC undoubtedly would have done the best had it been on a conventional channel instead of the premium Apple tier. Nielsen, which tracks viewership, does not measure Apple’s services and Apple does not release audience figures.

City SC also would have been expected to have drawn a high rating a week earlier, for its inaugural MLS game, had it been on a “conventional” outlet.

So last weekend the Battlehawks extended their streak to three-for-three in finishing atop the ratings for area teams in which viewership is tabulated, and that came despite being shown Sunday on a channel — FX — that viewers are not used to watching for sports.

Nielsen says 3.6% of the market tuned in to that game, against (Washington) DC, in which the B-hawks suffered their first loss of the season. That easily beat the runner-up, the 1.9 rating the sinking Blues drew on Bally Sports Midwest for their Saturday night game in Los Angeles. And it was more than the combined college basketball rating for Illinois (1.1), the Missouri Valley Conference title game (1.1) and St. Louis University (0.9).

It also beat high-profile national events — the NASCAR race (2.3) and the marquee Warriors-Lakers (1.3) NBA matchup.

The Battlehawks were the local ratings kings in four of the five weekends they played in their inaugural campaign — 2020, before the league was KO'd by the coronavirus pandemic five weeks in to the schedule before being revived this year. So their run at the top of the local TV ratings, with the caveat, now is seven of the club's eight games. It was second the other time.

A big B-hawks rating is expected this Sunday, when they play their first home game in three years. That contest, at 3 p.m. against Arlington (Texas), will be shown on a highly-visible channel (ESPN2) and might have movie star and pro wrestling legend Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson on hand. He is a co-owner of the XFL.

The game is expected to draw more than 30,000 fans, as tickets now are being sold in parts of the upper deck.

Johnson tweeted:

"Word on the street is that (the game)⁩ is potentially setting a new spring football attendance record this weekend in St Louis at the dome. 35,000+ passionate @XFLBattlehawks⁩ fans!! Incredible."