A week after not topping the TV ratings heap among area sports teams for the first time in the XFL season, the Battlehawks were back at the top last weekend.

They were beaten the previous week by two Missouri games in the NCAA Tournament, but with no area teams left in that field last weekend the B-hawks topped the other local teams on TV. Their victory Saturday night in Las Vegas, shown on FX, was seen in 3% of the market according to Nielsen, which tracks viewership.

That beat two Blues games (ratings of 2.4 and 1.5) and a Cardinals spring training contest (2.3). They now have been No. 1 locally in nine of the 11 weeks in which they have played in their two incarnations.

City SC played a Major League Soccer contest on Saturday, defeating Real Salt Lake. That game was exclusively streamed on Apple TV+, which is not measured by Nielsen and does not provide viewership figures. City is behind Apple's paywall this week, for its home game against Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Next weekend the Battlehawks play in Houston, at 1 p.m. Sunday in a game to be shown on ESPN.

They will be facing a lot more fierce ratings competition in the coming days then they ever have experienced — going head-to-head with a Cardinals game on Sunday after the baseball team's opener on Thursday, and another contest set for Saturday.

The B-hawks' first season, 2020, was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic before the baseball season eventually began months later. The B-Hawks have not played before on Masters weekend, but will be doing so next week.