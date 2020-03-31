BattleHawks' Hendrix, an O'Fallon High product, signs with Steelers

Dewayne Hendrix’s foray in the XFL lasted five games, but it accomplished its mission.

It landed the 2014 O'Fallon Township High graduate back in the NFL.

A 6-foot-4 and 269-pound defensive end for the BattleHawks, Hendrix was one of three XFL players to sign one-year contracts Monday morning with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have signed five former XFL players since the new league canceled its inaugural season March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’ll be familiar territory for Hendrix, who was a highly touted college prospect. Hendrix signed with the University of Tennessee as a senior at O'Fallon but spent just one season with the Volunteers. He transferred to the University of Pittsburgh, where he played two full seasons. Hendrix suffered a season-ending injury on the third series of his sophomore year.

It will be Hendrix’s second stint in the NFL after he signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was released by the Dolphins before the regular season and went on to be a practice squad player for Jacksonville and Chicago.

Hendrix, 24, was outstanding in his time at O’Fallon. He was No. 3 in the Post-Dispatch preseason Super 30 and a first-team All-Metro selection.