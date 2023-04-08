The St. Louis Battlehawks did what they needed to do Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center.

After trailing throughout their XFL game against the visiting Vegas Vipers, the Battlehawks tied it on a Donny Hageman field goal with 11 seconds to play and then won it with a pair of scores in the first-ever XFL overtime game.

With the 21-17 victory, St. Louis improved to 6-2. Vegas fell to 2-6.

In overtime, each team rotates plays from the 5-yard line. The Battlehawks scored on both of theirs and came up with a pair of key defensive stops to end the contest.

“It was looking grim. There wasn’t a lot for us to hang our hats on today, but I do know our guys will fight,’’ Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht said. “We had a couple of strategic plays go our way. ... Today was about our fight, about our guys sticking together. If there’s time on the clock, we always feel like we’ve got a chance.”

Early in the fourth quarter, after a fumble, the Vipers stretched their lead to 17-9 with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jalan McClendon to Geronimo Allison.

That set up what proved to be the day’s defining play — a 64-yard TD pass from St. Louis punter Sterling Hofrichter to Gary Jennings — that put the home team back within striking distance at 17-14 with 4:55 to play.

“We’ve been working on it for a couple of weeks; just being prepared for anything,’’ Hofrichter said. “The coaches gave the green light, and from there, it just happened. My first-ever pass ever. ... It was fun. Honestly, everything happened so fast that I really didn’t have the time to react or get nervous.”

Becht added: “Gary did a great job of selling it, and he’s made some big-time plays for us. ... We didn’t seem to have much going offensively or defensively, so we had to look to our special teams.”

The Battlehawks, who trailed throughout the game, tied it on Hageman's late kick.

In overtime, Vegas appeared to take the lead on a pass, but the play was overturned, ruling that the receiver was down before reaching the end zone. St. Louis followed with an overtime-scoring pass from Nick Tiano to Hakeem Butler.

Then, after the Vipers were called for offensive pass interference, St. Louis back Brian Hill closed the win with a two-point run.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” said Tiano, who made his first professional start at quarterback in place of A.J. McCarron, who was injured.

The game drew a crowd of 35,167, the third-best mark in the XFL this season.

Tiano completed 19 of 34 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. And he ran for 51 yards. But he was picked off twice with the Battlehawks driving in Vegas territory.

“I’m sure he’d like to have a couple of throws back, but I thought Nick did a good job in a tough spot,’’ Becht said. “His leadership and positivity throughout the game was good. Quarterback is not an easy position to play and it’s been a while since he’s played in a game.”

The Battlehawks beat Vegas 29-6 on March 25 in Las Vegas.

The visitors grabbed the early lead when John Lovett scored on a 5-yard run early in the contest. McClendon followed with a two-point pass to former Pittsburgh Steeler Martavis Bryant to make it 8-0.

A 23-yard field goal from Sam Sloman pushed the Vegas lead to 11-0 early in the second quarter.

The Battlehawks responded quickly, moving 73 yards on seven plays for their first touchdown of the day. The touchdown came on a perfectly placed 32-yard touchdown pass from Tiano to Butler. Tiano followed with a two-point run, diving at the goal line to take on a pair of Viper defenders and cut the margin to 11-8 with 10:57 to play before halftime.

The home team appeared to create its break early in the fourth quarter when Travis Feeney forced a fumble and LaCale London recovered near midfield. But after picking up one first down, the Battlehawks’ drive ended when Tiano’s pass was picked off in the end zone.

“Usually, when you have three turnovers, you’re losing the game,’’ Becht said. “The key today was getting out of here with the W.”

Hill caught a team-best six passes for 37 yards while Marcel Ateman (four catches, 67 yards) was the team's other top receiver. On a banged-up defensive unit, Willie Harvey led the way with nine tackles.

