Big Red breakthrough: The day the football Cardinals became champions

Metcalf probably felt more miserable than anyone else, The Big Red's most valuable player couldn't catch anything and he couldn't get past the line of scrimmage on runs. At halftime, his teammates did their best to revive high spirits.

"They told me not to hold my head down," he said. "They told me to go out and play my game. They said, 'You know what you can do.' I guess I went out and did it with a lot of help from my friends."

Metcalf's friends, of course, are the offensive linemen. In the second half, they simply tore up the Giants. Instead of pulling guards and trying to be fancy, they got down to the basics, made a few adjustments and started pushing people around.

"We changed a few blocking assignments," said offensive tackle Dan Dierdorf. "But nothing dramatic or exciting went on in the locker room. No one had to throw a blackboard to let us know it was now or never."

The defense knew it, too. After losses the last two games to Kansas City and New Orleans, the Cardinals were in the position of stumbling into the playoffs as the wild-card team. Had they lost to the Giants, it would have been the Redskins going to Minnesota as division champs.