Bills-Chiefs rematch highlights this week's NFL television schedule for St. Louis

A rematch of Kansas City's wild overtime playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills in January headlines the St. Louis NFL television scheduled for the next two weeks.
Upcoming NFL games schedule to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:
7:15 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, Amazon Prime (streaming)
Noon: NY Jets at Green Bay, KTVI (2)
Noon: Baltimore at NY Giants, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, KSDK (5)
- Poof! Cardinals’ ‘magic’ season vanishes in sweep. Their next trick is up to new core
- Which St. Louis area Catholic parishes will close? The clues are in the data.
- Hochman: A new St. Louis tradition? Cardinals wilt in playoffs, yet again
- Hochman: If Adam Wainwright retires, here’s how the Cardinals should fill rotation
- Wildwood mayor, wedding venue quarrel over noise, fight goes public
- Adam Wainwright details root of September struggles, writes Cardinals 'deserved better'
- Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 15 for college football Week 7? Top 5 sites ranked
- BenFred: Cardinals went from too optimistic on Ryan Helsley's finger, to too slow to react
- End of an era: Phillies shut out, sweep Cardinals and end last run for Molina and Pujols
- Closing time? Cardinals lose lead in ninth-inning fiasco, now face elimination by Phillies
- What we know about Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito's injury vs. Iowa football
- BenFred: Cardinals can’t ignore these numbers when analyzing another postseason flop
- Quick hits: Cardinals bungle lead in messy ninth inning as Phillies score six, win 6-3
- Yuengling beer (finally) to be sold in Missouri
- First Pitch: Facing elimination, Cardinals revamp lineup, start Juan Yepez vs. Phillies
7:15 p.m.: Denver at LA Chargers, ESPN
7:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Arizona, Amazon Prime (streaming)
Noon: Green Bay at Washington, KTVI (2)
Noon: Detroit at Dallas, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Kansas City at San Francisco, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami, KSDK (5)
7:15 p.m.: Chicago at New England, ESPN, ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!