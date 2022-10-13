 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills-Chiefs rematch highlights this week's NFL television schedule for St. Louis

Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime of an NFL divisional round playoff game on Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City.

 Colin E. Braley, AP photo

A rematch of Kansas City's wild overtime playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills in January headlines the St. Louis NFL television scheduled for the next two weeks.

Upcoming NFL games schedule to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:

THURSDAY 

7:15 p.m.: Washington at Chicago, Amazon Prime (streaming)

SUNDAY

Noon: NY Jets at Green Bay, KTVI (2)

Noon: Baltimore at NY Giants, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Denver at LA Chargers, ESPN

THURSDAY, OCT. 20

7:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Arizona, Amazon Prime (streaming)

SUNDAY, OCT. 23

Noon: Green Bay at Washington, KTVI (2)

Noon: Detroit at Dallas, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: Kansas City at San Francisco, KTVI (2)

7:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, OCT. 24

7:15 p.m.: Chicago at New England, ESPN, ESPN2

