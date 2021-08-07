Bruce's dream: An NFL expansion team for St. Louis, and he's an owner

CANTON, Ohio — Harsh reality says this will never, ever happen.
But Isaac Bruce is a man of character, belief and faith. And he has this recurring vision of St. Louis getting an NFL expansion team. . .and being part of the ownership group.
Hey, we can dream can’t we?
“I have visions of being an owner in the NFL,” Bruce said. “I do have visions of that. So I wouldn’t be surprised.”
Bruce’s bond with St. Louis has been cemented since his first home game there with the Rams. After playing all four preseason games on the road that summer, as well as their regular-season opener, the Rams finally played their first home game in their new city on Sept. 10, 1995.
“I may have caught my first pass in Busch Stadium from Chris Miller, and right after that I heard it,” Bruce recalled.
“B-r-u-u-u-ce!”
“And I was like: ‘Am I on the road again?’” he said.
Were those boos?
“And my mother was there,” Bruce said. “She thought they were really booing.”
It wasn’t until after the game that he learned the fans were actually shouting his name.
“St. Louis is a great town, man,” Bruce said, speaking from inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday morning. “It’s a great town. I know a lot of my teammates have retired there.
“Always looked at is as a mixture between Memphis and Chicago. I lived in Memphis. And just that mix that they have in St. Louis. You’ve got different cultures. Foods. People. Knowledgeable sports fans. You got the Cardinals, the Blues there in town.
“I felt like coming in as Rams we had to cut our teeth to be a part of that. And when that happened, and we were rolling? Rams first. Cardinals and Blues after that.”
St. Louis was indeed a football town for a few fleeting years, from that ’99 Super Bowl run to maybe 2004 — the last playoff team perhaps ever for a St. Louis NFL team. Unless, that is, Bruce’s vision becomes reality.
Bruce also remembers the “remake” of the “Whoomp! (There It Is)" song by Tag Team, being played in the dome as “Bruce! There it is!”
“I have searched for it on YouTube so my daughter can listen to it,” Bruce said. “I tell her, ‘Yeah, I used to have a song.’”
The Presenters
Bruce actually has two presenters for Saturday’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Rams media relations man Tony Wyllie and Bruce’s older brother, Sam.
Wyllie, 53, and now regional president and managing director for Special Olympics North America, was more than surprised when Bruce asked him to be his presenter Saturday.
“I was floored,” Wyllie said. “I just thought about all the people he could’ve asked. It shows that even though we were only together for four seasons, the impact and love and respect that we had for each other. This is the highest honor you can receive. So for me to be a part of this, it’s meant the world.”
Sam Bruce’s role Saturday night will be to take the cover off his brother’s Hall of Fame bust, unveiling it to the world. On Friday night, during the Gold Jacket ceremony, Sam was on stage in the Canton Civic Center to help Bruce put on his jacket.
“I followed him around,” Isaac, 48, said of his older brother by six years. “He was my carrot as far as football is concerned. Went to his practices. Went to his games. I would hear his name called over the p.a., I wanted to be him.”
Gentleman rancher
Former Rams linebacker Will Witherspoon has retired in the St. Louis area. He has a place in Wildwood, and a 600-acre ranch near Owensville where he keeps about 120 head of cattle.
“When I first moved out to St. Louis I bought two horses for leisure,” Witherspoon said. “I quickly realized that for what I was paying for board for horses, I could own a piece of property and start with that.
“So I bought the first 185 acres. Went out to get a couple head of cattle, came home with 16. So started to learn how to raise cattle from that point, too.”
Witherspoon sells direct to consumers at shiregatefarm.com. He keeps the business small.
“It’s all sustainable,” Witherspoon said. “Grass fed.”
Witherspoon played linebacker for the Rams from 2006 through part of the 2009 season. He had a second stint in 2013. He knows a lot of the players who are getting inducted this weekend, but made his first trip to Canton this weekend specifically for Bruce’s big moment.
“Isaac, I always had a lot of respect for the fact that he was always willing to share with me kind of the receiver’s perspective on certain routes, and would talk concepts,” Witherspoon said. “That’s one of the ways that we really formed the relationship even though we were both kind of the elder statesmen at that point in time, right?”
Fans
Compared to some other teams, there aren’t many Rams fans in Canton for the Hall of Fame festivities. But there were some Rams jerseys milling about the Hall of Fame grounds Saturday afternoon
And none of those jerseys was older than the one worn by John Wood from the village of Equinunk in northeastern Pennsylvania.
“I’ve had this one since 1995,” Wood said. “I actually bought it in a mall in Virginia Beach. I couldn’t believe it. I found an Isaac Bruce jersey in Virginia Beach. I wear it about twice a year.”
No better time to break it out than Bruce’s induction into the Hall of Fame. Wood’s here with his nephew Chris (wearing a much newer Bruce jersey). They both work in heavy construction.
“Been to St. Louis five times for games,” John Wood said. “Watched them in Buffalo, watched them in Washington, Philadelphia, at the Giants and Jets.”
Unsolicited, John Wood also weighed in on the departure of the Rams from St Louis.
“That was a raw deal,” he said. “St. Louis got a raw deal.”
• Transplanted St. Louisan Paul Schulte, who now lives in Grapevine, Texas, was with his son James — both spotted wearing commemorative Hall of Fame T-shirts purchased from a massive merchandise tent set up outside the Hall.
“James was born in August of ’99,” Paul said. “Almost exactly when Kurt Warner threw his first pass in the preseason, he was born. So he grew up in the Rams tradition.”
(Warner actually threw a few passes for the Rams in the 1998 season, but why spoil the family tradition.)
“Isaac was just a hard worker,” Paul Schulte said. “Very professional. Everything he ever said was positive. Everything he demonstrated. A real leader by example. He just ran those routes, everything was just crisp.
“He’s basically our favorite. So we made the trip here.”
It’s their first time in Canton.
• Another transplanted St. Louisan, Lillian Slodkowski, now lives outside Washington, D.C. She was spotted in a hallway inside the Hall of Fame building, while Bruce could be seen in a glass-enclosed meeting room finishing up interviews.
She remembers attending those first St. Louis Rams playoff games in 1999.
“The stadium rocked,” she said. “I literally came to work and I couldn’t talk and I couldn’t hear anything. It was fabulous.
“Isaac, he was like carrying it the first few seasons. Because Jerome (Bettis) struggled in the offense they had. He wasn’t a right fit. And unfortunately the quarterback then, Chris Miller, got concussions.”
• Mike Begans made the 2½ drive from Toledo to Canton. Now middle-aged, when he was 5, he remembers watching football with his family.
“My dad was a Lions fan,” Begans said. “Mom was a Raiders fan. And he said, you can pick one team, and that’s the team and you stick with it.”
Begans, who was wearing a Bruce jersey Saturday, chose the Rams.
“I was just enamored with the horns on the helmet,” he said. “Because they have the best logo in the NFL in my opinion. So I said, ‘That’s my team,’ and ever since then I’ve been a Rams fan.”
Begans said he saw one Rams game in St. Louis during the later period when the stadium was called the Edward Jones Dome. He’s been to Canton for the Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk inductions.
“I missed Orlando Pace’s,” Begans said. “I regret that. I wish I would’ve made the arrangements to get there.”