Bruce's dream: An NFL expansion team for St. Louis, and he's an owner

“I was floored,” Wyllie said. “I just thought about all the people he could’ve asked. It shows that even though we were only together for four seasons, the impact and love and respect that we had for each other. This is the highest honor you can receive. So for me to be a part of this, it’s meant the world.”

Sam Bruce’s role Saturday night will be to take the cover off his brother’s Hall of Fame bust, unveiling it to the world. On Friday night, during the Gold Jacket ceremony, Sam was on stage in the Canton Civic Center to help Bruce put on his jacket.

“I followed him around,” Isaac, 48, said of his older brother by six years. “He was my carrot as far as football is concerned. Went to his practices. Went to his games. I would hear his name called over the p.a., I wanted to be him.”

Gentleman rancher

Former Rams linebacker Will Witherspoon has retired in the St. Louis area. He has a place in Wildwood, and a 600-acre ranch near Owensville where he keeps about 120 head of cattle.

“When I first moved out to St. Louis I bought two horses for leisure,” Witherspoon said. “I quickly realized that for what I was paying for board for horses, I could own a piece of property and start with that.