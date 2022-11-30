Chiefs-Bengals title-game rematch highlights this week's NFL television schedule for St. Louis

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in Cincinnati on Sunday for a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, which the Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. The Chiefs currently lead the AFC West and Cincinnati is tied with Baltimore for the AFC Central lead.
CBS shows Sunday's game nationally, including in St. Louis on KMOV (Channel 4) at 3:25 p.m.
The full schedule of upcoming NFL games to be televised and streamed in St. Louis:
THURSDAY
7:15 p.m.: Buffalo at New England, Amazon Prime (streaming)
SUNDAY
Noon: Tennessee at Philadelphia, KTVI (2)
Noon: NY Jets at Minnesota, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Dallas, KSDK (5)
MONDAY
7:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Tampa Bay, ESPN, ESPN2
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
7:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at LA Rams, Amazon Prime (streaming)
SUNDAY, DEC. 11
7:20 p.m.: Miami at LA Chargers, KSDK (5)
MONDAY, DEC. 12
7:15 p.m.: New England at Arizona, ESPN, ESPN2