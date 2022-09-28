Cowboys, Bills, Packers and Chiefs on this week's St. Louis NFL television schedule

Upcoming NFL games schedule to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:
7:20 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati, Amazon Prime (streaming)
8:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans, in London, NFL Network
Noon: Washington at Dallas, KTVI (2)
Noon: Buffalo at Baltimore. KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: New England at Green Bay, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay, KSDK (5)
7:15 p.m.: LA Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, ESPN2
- Fox 2 anchor Vic Faust fired from TV station after tirade
- St. Mary’s, Rosati-Kain high schools in St. Louis to close in Catholic downsizing
- Goold: A new bat, old friends, and timeless magic as Cardinals’ Albert Pujols soars to 700
- Hochman: On Danny Mac, Albert Pujols’ 700th homer and the power of KMOX
- Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.
- 700! With two homers in LA, Cardinals great Albert Pujols launches himself into exclusive club
- Ex-teacher charged with raping student is latest St. Louis County jail inmate death
- Cardinals notebook: Skip Schumaker's an 'absolute blast' at coach, so he'll be back, right?
- Fox 2 anchor unleashes profane off-air tirade at female co-host on St. Louis-area radio show
- Media Views: Streaming only, no TV, for Pujols’ possible 700th homer game Friday
- Busch Stadium customers’ credit cards were charged multiple times at one game
- Cardinals can pour Champagne with win in Milwaukee. Brewers need sweep to keep cork on
- BenFred: 700 home runs for Albert Pujols, thanks to a magic Cardinals season that isn’t over yet
- Post Malone hospitalized with ‘stabbing pain’ a week after fall at Enterprise Center
- ‘Best burn ever’: Arenado relishes sting of first division title, eyes Cardinals’ next goal
7:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Denver, Prime Video (streaming)
8:30 a.m.: NY Giants vs. Green Bay, in London, NFL Network
Noon: Chicago at Minnesota or Atlanta at Tampa Bay, KTVI (2)
Noon: Game to be determined, KMOV (4)
3:25 p.m.: Dallas at LA Rams, KTVI (2)
7:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore, KSDK (5)
7:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN, ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!