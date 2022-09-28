 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

Cowboys, Bills, Packers and Chiefs on this week's St. Louis NFL television schedule

Redskins Cowboys Football

Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, left, tries to get past Washington linebacker Mason Foster in a game on Nov. 22, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. 

 Ron Jenkins, AP photo

Upcoming NFL games schedule to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:

THURSDAY

7:20 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati, Amazon Prime (streaming)

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans, in London, NFL Network

Noon: Washington at Dallas, KTVI (2)

Noon: Buffalo at Baltimore. KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: New England at Green Bay, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: LA Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, ESPN2

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

7:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Denver, Prime Video (streaming)

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

8:30 a.m.: NY Giants vs. Green Bay, in London, NFL Network

Noon: Chicago at Minnesota or Atlanta at Tampa Bay, KTVI (2)

Noon: Game to be determined, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at LA Rams, KTVI (2)

7:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, OCT. 10

7:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN, ESPN2

NFL Week 3: Dolphins stuff Bills, Allen late; Rodgers bests Brady

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.

