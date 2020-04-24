Edwardsville's Epenesa goes to Buffalo in NFL draft

A.J. Epenesa, the former Edwardsville High standout, spent the last three years chasing Big Ten quarterbacks. Now he’s coming after the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills selected the former Iowa Hawkeye defensive end in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night with the 54th pick overall.

Epenesa was the fourth defensive end chosen and the second Iowa Hawkeye, following offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to Tampa Bay at No. 13 on Thursday.

Epenesa, an All-Metro choice in football and basketball as a senior, is the highest drafted area player since Belleville’s Adoree' Jackson, a cornerback from USC, went to Tennessee in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Epenesa would have been among the top prospects invited to attend the draft in Las Vegas, but as the coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to hold the draft in remote locations, Epenesa watched the draft unfold from his parents’ home in Glen Carbon, Ill. He was one of 58 draft prospects selected by the NFL to participate in the draft remotely.