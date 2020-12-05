'For the true-blue fans in St. Louis:' 21 years ago the Rams wrapped up the NFC West

As a result, St. Louis gets a home playoff game for the first time in its pro football history, a period encompassing 28 seasons of the football Cardinals and now five seasons of the Rams.

Depending on how they finish the remainder of the regular season, the Rams will open the playoffs on either Jan. 8 or 9, or Jan. 15 or 16. But they will open at the Trans World Dome.

"The St. Louis fans stuck with us," Lyght said. "They never turned their backs on us. For us to bring it back home for them is just a great feeling. It's our thanking the city of St. Louis."

Bill Bidwill's Cardinals made the playoffs in 1974, '75 and '82. But those were all on the road, and all first-round defeats.

"I know the fans were really disappointed when Bill left," coach Dick Vermeil said. "I know they were disappointed when they lost the St. Louis Cardinals.

"But they've got a hell of a lot better organization in the St. Louis Rams. People can take that any way they want. I think most people in St. Louis will learn to appreciate Georgia and Stan (Kroenke), and John Shaw and Jay Zygmunt. We've got people here in this organization that care about St. Louis.