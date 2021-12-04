'For the true-blue fans in St. Louis:' 22 years ago the Rams wrapped up the NFC West

Nursing a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Rams needed a 53-yard interception return for a TD by rookie Dre' Bly to finally put away Carolina and make the Rams NFC West champions for the first time since 1985.

As a result, St. Louis gets a home playoff game for the first time in its pro football history, a period encompassing 28 seasons of the football Cardinals and now five seasons of the Rams.

Depending on how they finish the remainder of the regular season, the Rams will open the playoffs on either Jan. 8 or 9, or Jan. 15 or 16. But they will open at the Trans World Dome.

"The St. Louis fans stuck with us," Lyght said. "They never turned their backs on us. For us to bring it back home for them is just a great feeling. It's our thanking the city of St. Louis."

Bill Bidwill's Cardinals made the playoffs in 1974, '75 and '82. But those were all on the road, and all first-round defeats.

"I know the fans were really disappointed when Bill left," coach Dick Vermeil said. "I know they were disappointed when they lost the St. Louis Cardinals.