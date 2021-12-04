 Skip to main content
'For the true-blue fans in St. Louis:' 22 years ago the Rams wrapped up the NFC West
On Dec. 5, 1999, the St. Louis Rams defeated the Carolina Panthers, clinching the NFC West and assure that the city of St. Louis would finally be host to an NFL postseason game. Jim Thomas was on the scene, and this is how he covered the story.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - It was a special moment for a maligned owner, Georgia Frontiere, and an oft-criticized front office headed by team president John Shaw.

Likewise for the five "LA" Rams -- Isaac Bruce, D'Marco Farr, Todd Lyght, Keith Lyle and Jay Williams, who have experienced one losing season after another. And for the original "St. Louis" Ram -- 1995 first-round draft pick Kevin Carter. But the Rams wanted to let St. Louis, and St. Louisans, know that Sunday's 34-21 victory over Carolina -- and everything it brought with it -- was also for them.

"This is for the true-blue fans in St. Louis," Farr said. "The guys who have always been by our side, and always cared about Rams football. ... This championship is theirs as much as it is ours."

On Sunday at Ericsson Stadium, the Rams got a career-high 351 yards passing by Kurt Warner, another 100-yard rushing day by Marshall Faulk, and two touchdown catches by Az-Zahir Hakim. They needed every last bit of offense -- and more -- because they nearly frittered away a 21-0 first-half lead against the Panthers (5-7).

Nursing a 24-21 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Rams needed a 53-yard interception return for a TD by rookie Dre' Bly to finally put away Carolina and make the Rams NFC West champions for the first time since 1985.

As a result, St. Louis gets a home playoff game for the first time in its pro football history, a period encompassing 28 seasons of the football Cardinals and now five seasons of the Rams.

Depending on how they finish the remainder of the regular season, the Rams will open the playoffs on either Jan. 8 or 9, or Jan. 15 or 16. But they will open at the Trans World Dome.

"The St. Louis fans stuck with us," Lyght said. "They never turned their backs on us. For us to bring it back home for them is just a great feeling. It's our thanking the city of St. Louis."

Bill Bidwill's Cardinals made the playoffs in 1974, '75 and '82. But those were all on the road, and all first-round defeats.

"I know the fans were really disappointed when Bill left," coach Dick Vermeil said. "I know they were disappointed when they lost the St. Louis Cardinals.

"But they've got a hell of a lot better organization in the St. Louis Rams. People can take that any way they want. I think most people in St. Louis will learn to appreciate Georgia and Stan (Kroenke), and John Shaw and Jay Zygmunt. We've got people here in this organization that care about St. Louis.

"When they came here, they thought they could bring in a champion, and now they have one. St. Louis had a team that left, but they're better off with the team they have here."

