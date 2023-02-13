Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL's top offensive linemen with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1970s, has died. He was 72.

The Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No cause of death was given.

Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the "Cardiac Cardinals." The team's line in 1975 (Dobler and Dierdorf along with Bob Young, Tom Banks and Roger Finnie) allowed only eight sacks in 14 games. It was an NFL record at the time.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most."

Dobler earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing under Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. He played for the Cardinals from 1972-77 before spending two seasons each with New Orleans and Buffalo.

He was a fierce competitor, and often got into altercations on the field.

In 1977, Sports Illustrated magazine featured him on the cover along with the headline: "Pro Football's Dirtiest Player."

"I'd have a lot more fun in this game if more people said they were going to get me," he said in that story. "I've been playing dirty a lot longer than they have. Yeah, I'll get mine some day, but when I do, I'll take my portion plus some."

He enjoyed the reputation.

"When you're young, you're invincible, you're superman," Dobler once said. "(Running back) Donny Anderson told me once, 'Your body can't take all that punishment. I learned to get out of bounds.' And I said, 'Well, you're just a (wimp). Play the game like a man."

He played up that notoriety in a Miller Lite beer commercial in 1987 in which he was portrayed as a "famous troublemaker."

Later in life Dobler suffered many physical ailments, and in 2001 his wife became paralyzed from the neck down when she fell out of a hammock.

Dobler ended up having to sell a lot of the assets he had in his after-football business, which provided temporary medical help to hospitals, as the financial burden became immense.

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson heard about the Doblers' plight when it was discussed on a segment of HBO' "Real Sports," and offered to pay the college tuition of their daughter Holli. The Doblers never had met Mickelson at the time of the offer, which was accepted. The call came from a Mickelson representative.

"I asked his lawyer, 'Why is he doing this? I don't even know Phil,'" Dobler told the Post-Dispatch in 2007. "He said, 'Because he can.'

"You know, I was raised a Catholic and everyone used to say there is an angel someplace looking out after you. You never take it seriously and then something like this happens. It forces you to have a different perspective."

Dobler was a fifth-round pick out of Wyoming in the 1972 NFL draft. He is survived by six children and 12 grandchildren.

“Conrad was an outstanding offensive lineman in both areas — the running game and pass protection,” Jim Hanifan, Dobler’s line coach with the Cardinals for five seasons, said in a story written in 2016 by Dennis Dillion when Dobler was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. “He brought an attitude that was second to none, and he played the game to the max. He was smart, tough and had a great passion for the game. His attitude permeated the offensive line.”

Dobler was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.