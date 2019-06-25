A St. Louis native and University of Missouri graduate is pivoting from a career in baseball to lead the XFL football team in St. Louis.
Kurt Hunzeker was named president of the St. Louis XFL team on Tuesday.
Hunzeker had previously worked as the vice president of marketing strategy and research for Minor League Baseball. Before that, he spent a half-decade as a senior director of brand marketing for St. Louis-based Rawlings.
Hunzeker will be responsible for the team's fan engagement and business operations. His role oversees ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marketing, content, communications, community relations and game-day experience.
The St. Louis XFL team will launch in February 2020 and play its home games at The Dome at America's Center.
Jonathan Hayes is the team's head coach and general manager.
“I’m thankful for this incredible opportunity to be part of the team that is bringing football back to town,” said Hunzeker in an XFL news release. “The XFL team in St. Louis will be the first modern professional football team born in and exclusively for this great city. Each neighborhood is proud to be a unique subset of the greater St. Louis metropolitan area, and I’ve been blessed to live in quite a few. I pledge to work with Coach Hayes to make this team an integral part of this terrific, sports-loving community and look forward to bringing re-imagined football and fan-centric fun to the Dome in 2020.”
Hunzeker graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in May 1999. He and his family will be relocating to St. Louis from Tampa.