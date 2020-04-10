Future of BattleHawks doubtful after XFL suspends operations, informs teams of layoffs

St. Louis fielding the new-look XFL’s most popular team was not enough to stop the reimagined professional football league from shuttering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The global health crisis that cut short the end of the XFL season landed what could become a knockout blow Friday, when the XFL suspended operations and laid off most of its staff without public plans to return in 2021.
The Post-Dispatch confirmed that St. Louis BattleHawks employees were informed they no longer have jobs. ESPN was the first to report the news of the league-wide layoffs.
Multiple BattleHawks employees announced on social media that they were looking for new career opportunities.
One source said XFL CEO Jeffrey Pollack read a prepared statement to BattleHawks employees on a teleconference Friday morning. All St. Louis positions were terminated. There was no information given about resuming play in the future.
During the call, BattleHawks employees were praised for the efforts that helped St. Louis create one of the most popular teams in Vince McMahon's second shot at professional football, a more buttoned-up version than the wrestling cousin that face-planted after one season in 2001. Fueled by the St. Louis area's sports passion, plus a burning desire to show support after Rams owner Stan Kroenke disparaged the area's commitment to pro football during the Rams' relocation effort, along with the fast connections made with the community by BattleHawks team president Kurt Huzneker and his staff, the BattleHawks quickly became one of the most popular XFL teams in terms of ticket sales, attendance and merchandise.
Many wondered if the league itself would sustain enough momentum to keep the BattleHawks afloat. The coronavirus pandemic changed that discussion. Pollack told BattleHawks employees the league's shutdown was directly tied to the fallout from the virus.
The BattleHawks, coached by Jonathan Hayes, were 3-2 and tied for first in the XFL East when the league canceled the rest of the season due to the pandemic. The news came at an especially cruel time for the BattleHawks, who were 2-0 at home and preparing to open the upper level of The Dome for a hopeful sellout crowd when it hosted the Los Angeles Wildcats. More than 50,000 fans were expected by the team for that game.
Friday’s news came as a surprise to those in the BattleHawks organization. Team president Kurt Hunzeker had moved forward with plans for the 2021 season days after the cancellation of the remaining 2020 season. Some BattleHawks employees feared the worst when the league this week started refunding money paid by 2021 season ticket holders.
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons
BattleHawks battle to 23-16 win over visiting Seattle
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
Some high-level XFL employees have held onto their jobs for now, according to ESPN. Whether that bodes well for a potential return for the league is unknown at this time. Plans for a return were not discussed on Friday's teleconference.
Tackling the news and updates you need to keep up with the latest from the St. Louis Battlehawks and the NFL.