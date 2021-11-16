How Mel Gray's 'Phantom Catch' became part of St. Louis football lore

They were called the Cardiac Cards for a reason. In what was then a 14-game NFL schedule, eight of the football Cardinals' contests in 1975 were decided in the final minute of play.

The Big Red went 7-1 in those games, with none more spine-tingling than a 20-17 overtime victory over rival Washington on Nov. 16 at Busch Stadium II. With 20 seconds left in regulation, quarterback Jim Hart threw a 6-yard pass to wide receiver Mel Gray for a touchdown.

Or was it?

With former Cardinal Pat Fischer defending for Washington, the ball was in and out of Gray's hands quickly. Two game officials signaled touchdown; one signaled incomplete pass.

Officials huddled for three minutes — an eternity in the days prior to instant replay — before finally ruling it a TD.

"I think I had it good," Gray said. "I'm sure I broke the plane (of the goal line). On that play somebody broke my facemask tackling me. I was over when I caught it and then I think I got hit from the side."

Gray also had some advice for Fischer immediately after the catch. "I told him dirty teams don't win."