Jan. 27, 2002: St. Louis Rams set their Super Bowl date with the Patriots

The Rams were so determined to be physical that Martz called Faulk's number for runs on the first seven plays of the second half. It was as if Martz had channeled the spirit of Vince Lombardi, who won five NFL championships in Green Bay with his legendary power running game.

"Yeah, I thought Mike was going to start talking like Lombardi," guard Adam Timmerman joked. "You know that old film that they run where Lombardi is diagramming a play, and he says, 'We're going to get a seal here, and seal here, and run the ball right up the alley.' That was Mike today."

All teams prefer to win in a blowout, of course. But the Rams probably were more satisfied by winning with a clenched fist. They were engaged in a close game. They stared at a halftime deficit. They faced a physical opponent that supposedly had a big edge in muscle and intimidation. Faulk 's average of 5.1 yards a carry destroyed that myth.

"It's special," Faulk said. "It negates all of the ignorant things people say about us. 'The Rams can't win a tough game. They can't beat a tough, physical team. They panic in a close game.'