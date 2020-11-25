Jim Hanifan, legendary coach with the Big Red and Rams, dies at age 87

The fact Hanifan became a guru for offensive line behemoths was more than a bit ironic. He was the son of an Irish-born California rancher who spoke eight different languages. He was a skinny 14-year-old when he went out for football at Covina High.

But he would go on to become a standout at several positions, a captain of the team, as well as a letterman in basketball and track. Hanifan then started three years at defensive end at California. During the 1953 and '54 seasons, he also started at tight end and became an All-American. He led the nation in receiving with 44 catches in 1954 and scored seven touchdowns, including the winning touchdown in the annual Cal-Stanford "Big Game."

Hanifan was drafted by the Rams in 1955. But after playing one season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He played for a team in Fort Ord, Calif. that won the National Service Championship. While serving in Schweinfurt, Germany, Hanifan played for a team that won the European Service Championship.

When he got out of the service, he began coaching at the high school and junior-college levels before getting his first collegiate job in 1966 as an assistant at the University of Utah. Later, he became an assistant coach at Cal for two years.