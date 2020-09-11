Jim Hayes is out at KFNS; Howard Balzer leaves town

When it became evident that the NFL was forging ahead with its season this fall, it was imperative that Balzer relocate. So he arrived late last week in the Phoenix area for the next saga of his life. At 69, it was not easy to depart from St. Louis, where he had been living for all but about 18 months since 1978.

“It was very emotional to leave,” Balzer said. “I spent almost all of my adult life there. My career was made there, first at the Sporting News (which led to) covering the NFL draft for ESPN to being on radio, and writing.”

He was in St. Louis for 40 years, with the only interruption being a year and half in the mid 1990s when he did a national radio show from Las Vegas. But Balzer returned in 1995, coinciding with the arrival of the Rams.

He has persevered, from writing for numerous publications to being on numerous local radio stations as well as appearing on satellite radio. At his new job, publisher of SI’s Cardinals website, he writes and edits stories from two Arizona State University seniors who also produce videos.

He’s energized by his new assignment. Nonetheless, it was hard on Balzer when he was pulling out of the driveway last week, with his wife and dog, to make the move.