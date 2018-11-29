Some football fans were stormin’ mad Sunday afternoon, when KMOV (Channel 4) cut into CBS’ telecast of the Steelers-Broncos NFL game to cover to a tornado warning that had been issued for some northern and eastern portions of the St. Louis region.
Channel 4 broke in at roughly 4:45 p.m. and stayed away from football for about half an hour as meteorologist Kristen Cornett anchored the weather warnings. She later was joined by Steve Templeton, the station’s lead meteorologist.
The lightning strike for football fans was eased a bit because the game was going to halftime when the interruption occurred, so they only missed about 15 minutes of that telecast. Still some were angry.
“You’ve got a really interesting football game going on, a close game,” Templeton said this week. “It stinks the warning happened during this awesome football game, we never want to cover that up. But that’s what we do. We stayed on until the threat was pretty much gone.”
In the process, viewers flocked to the weather report. That segment not only drew a better rating than the football game, it produced the two highest rated 30-minute blocks of the week (Monday-Sunday) on St. Louis television. That’s according to Nielsen, which tracks viewership.
“That certainly is interesting,” Templeton said.
Football was being seen in 12.1 percent of homes in the market with a TV before the weather updates began. The rating for storm coverage (4:45-5:15 p.m.) was 15.6, second only to the 16.0 figure from 5-5:30 p.m., when the first 15 minutes were occupied by weather reports and the rest by the football game.
KMOV’s rating peaked at 17.4 from 5-5:15 p.m., after tornado sires had blared.
The rating dipped to 14.5 from 5:15-5:30 p.m., with football back on the air. And the figure for the entire football coverage after the weather warnings ended was 14.4.
“When bad weather’s potentially happening, people turn to local meteorologist and that’s encouraging,” Templeton said. “That’s when we’re most needed. It’s encouraging we’ve got people tuning in because they want to know what’s going on.”
The football contest by far was the most-watched program airing on local TV when the interruption occurred, and that advantage helped KMOV rout its primary competitors in the battle for viewers during that period.
From 4:45-5:15 p.m. the rating on KSDK (Channel 5) was 9, KTVI (Channel 2) was at 5.9, KPLR (Channel 11) had a 1.2 figure and KDNL (Channel 30) drew just 0.3 percent of the audience.
Templeton emphasized that weather coverage takes precedence over all other programming on the station if life-threatening conditions exist, or are highly possible.
“It was of high interest (this time) because the tornado warning was in a highly populated area,” he said. “But even if it was not in a highly populated area, we’re still going to go on the air with it. ... Perhaps some people are a little scared, hopefully we can calm them down and tell them what’s up.”
DRAFT DAZE
The NFL draft last year was carried on over-the-air television for the first time, as Fox showed the first two days of coverage then ABC was on board for the third and final day. They joined cable outlets ESPN and NFL Network, which have shown it for years.
That results were impressive — it was the highest-rated draft ever televised. So the 2019 draft also will be shown again on broadcast television, with ABC (KDNL, Channel 30 locally) having all three days of coverage and Fox not involved. ESPN and NFL Network also will continue to show the event, set for April 25-27, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn., with all parties set to stream it on their digital outlets.
“The addition of broadcast television for all three days (last year) helped to bring this important offseason event to even more fans,” NFL chief business and media officer Brian Rolapp said in a statement. “... We’re looking forward to once again broadcasting all three days.”
ABC and ESPN are owned by the Walt Disney Company, and ABC will have a separate broadcast crew from ESPN the first two days (April 25-26) before the final day of coverage will be simulcast on both. (NFL Network has a separate production throughout).
ESPN plans to show the draft in the same manner it has for years, with coverage of each pick and analysis by commentators in a production geared toward hard-core football fans. The ABC presentation on the first two nights figures to be more breezy, with ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew anchoring the coverage. There also could be live musical performances on this feed.
“With ESPN networks and platforms, and the addition of ABC as the exclusive broadcast home to the draft, we will bring more resources than ever before as we introduce fans to the next generation of NFL players,” ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “There is no better way to celebrate 40 years of working with the NFL to grow the draft than to bring the considerable assets of The Walt Disney Company to Nashville.”
