Last 'regular TV' NFL Thursday night game for months kicks off season tonight

Starting next week, the NFL's Thursday night television package becomes the latest sports property to move from traditional TV coverage to a steaming-only presentation.

But there is one last hurrah for those who aren't streamers, or do so but don't purchase Amazon Prime Video, as NBC carries the season kickoff game Thursday when Buffalo visits the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (7:20 p.m. St. Louis time, KSDK, Channel 5).

The Thursday package had aired on the Fox and NFL television networks in recent years, with Amazon being the digital arm of the package. But Amazon will be exclusive for the rest of the season starting next week, other than on Thanksgiving night when NBC has the New England-Minnesota contest.

Highlighting the rest of the St. Louis NFL television schedule for Week 1 is an appearance by last season's other Super Bowl team, the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the locally popular Kansas City Chiefs.

And in prime time Sunday is Tampa Bay and Tom Brady against Dallas, and on Monday its Denver quarterback Russell Wilson playing in Seattle for the first time as a visitor.

NFL on TV

WEEK 1

THURSDAY

7:15 p.m.: Buffalo at LA Rams, KSDK (5)

SUNDAY

Noon: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, KMOV (4)

Noon: San Francisco at Chicago, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Arizona, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Dallas, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Denver at Seattle, ESPN

WEEK 2

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

7:15 p.m.: LA Chargers at Kansas City, Amazon Prime (streaming)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

Noon: Tampa Bay at New Orleans, KTVI (2)

Noon: New England at Pittsburgh, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: Cincinnati at Dallas, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

6:15 p.m.: Tennessee at Buffalo, ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Philadelphia, KDNL (30)