Lawyers cut $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit. Goodell approves

Pressure built on the league to reach a settlement in recent weeks as Kroenke frustrated his fellow NFL owners by expressing interest in revisiting the terms of the indemnification agreement he signed before the move. Kroenke reportedly threatened his fellow owners to settle his side of the case individually if he did not get help from them in handling the financial toll of a settlement. The decision to settle represents an about-face from the league after it downplayed the legitimacy of the lawsuit from the start.

“There is no legitimate basis for this litigation,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said after it was filed in 2017. “While we understand the disappointment of the St. Louis fans and the community, we worked diligently with local and state officials in a process that was honest and fair at all times.”

The lawsuit claimed St. Louis lost up to $3.5 million a year in amusement and ticket tax revenue with the departure of the Rams, and that the city lost about $7.5 million in property tax and $1.4 million in sales tax revenue, plus millions in earnings taxes. The county was alleged to have lost hotel tax, property tax and sales tax revenue because of the team’s departure.