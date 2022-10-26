 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
London game, Bears-Cowboys and Packers-Bills on NFL television schedule for St. Louis

Jets Packers Football (copy)

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers will be on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" on Oct. 30, when they are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills. The game is to be televised locally on KSDK (Channel 5) at 7:20 p.m.

Upcoming NFL games scheduled to be televised or streamed in St. Louis:

THURSDAY 

7:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Amazon Prime (streaming)

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m.: Denver vs. Jacksonville, in London, ESPN+ (streaming)

Noon: Chicago at Dallas, KTVI (2)

Noon: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: San Francisco at LA Rams, KTVI (2)

7:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Cleveland, ESPN, ESPN2

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston, Prime Video (streaming)

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Noon: Green Bay at Detroit (tentative), KTVI (2)

Noon: Game to be determined, KMOV (4)

3:25 p.m.: LA Rams at Tampa Bay, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Kansas City, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, NOV. 7

7:15 p.m.: Baltimore at New Orleans, ESPN, ESPN2

