Looking back: Bernie Miklasz's original take on the Rams hiring of Dick Vermeil

Former Rams coach Dick Vermeil will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The Rams hiring him as head coach in January of 2017 shocked St. Louis and the football world. Here was how Bernie Miklasz reacted to the news.

You go to the race track. You bet the horses all day. Nothing comes in. Your horses keep fading in the stretch. You keep tearing up tickets. You're losing money. You're just about out. You don't want to go home with empty pockets. You feel like a loser.

It's getting late. One more race to go. The numbers in the Daily Racing Form are a blur. The tip sheets are useless. You are desperate. You try to win back all of your losses by betting on a long shot. Common sense tells you that long shots rarely come through. You know better . . . but maybe this is the one. Maybe this is the miracle wager that will replenish the bankroll and make everything right. So you take a gamble on a long shot. You go for the big score.

This is what John Shaw has done with the Rams franchise. Shaw has gone to the window and bet it all on a long shot named Dick Vermeil.

In a rush to get even, to make the big hit, to show everyone how smart he is, Shaw has turned the team over to a man who last coached in 1982.

I agree that this Vermeil hiring is fun, it is fascinating, and for a while it will be danged exciting. I'm openly rooting for Vermeil. By all accounts he's a passionate, big-hearted man, a class act, and respected by all who know him.

The Vermeil comeback is stunning. Shaw enjoys playing the role of maverick, and this is the major anti-establishment move that he wanted to make.

If Vermeil turns this dysfunctional franchise around, it will be a sensational story. National reporters will be flocking to St. Louis throughout 1997, to tell the magic tale of an esteemed leader's valiant return to the NFL battlefield.

But if Vermeil flops, then what? Soon the novelty will wear off, and then it comes down to winning more games than Rich Brooks. And if Vermeil fries his brain again, how many years will the Rams need to recover from Shaw's zany "Back to the Future" experiment?

It's easy to be seduced by the Vermeil name, his aura and the romance of a proud man trying to turn back the years, to see if he can regenerate and become what he once was. This would all make for a superlative Hemingway novel.

But what about common sense?

If Vermeil burned out into a pile of jangled nerves at age 45, how can he cope with the coaching grind at age 60? Especially now, when he'll be running the entire football operation? He's loaded with more responsibility than he had in the olden days at Philadelphia.

Can Vermeil - who worked around the clock in Philadelphia, in a pace that consumed him - really modify his Type A personality behavior once he jumps back into the frantic coaching lifestyle?

Vermeil has been away since 1982. Because of the salary cap, free agency and the constant turnover in the roster, the NFL is a tricky, tougher place now. The players are different. There are more knuckleheads now. Guys who pay more attention to their agent than the coach. Guys who think they're above the law and the coach's rules. I'll be curious to see how Vermeil reacts the first time Lawrence Phillips shows up late for a meeting and curses out Coach V in front of the team.

I'd guess that a significant percentage of the young Rams roster only knows Vermeil as Brent Musburger's sidekick in the ABC booth.

Say hello to Generation X, Coach.

Realistically, the odds are against Vermeil. We can be sure of this: Vermeil has high standards, impeccable character, and he will give this franchise, and this city, everything he has to offer. Fourteen years after his infamous meltdown, we can't tell how much Vermeil has left. But we will see his best.

Vermeil is a stickler for preparation and detail. And in the NFL - a league filled with dolts - maybe 50 or 75 percent of the old Vermeil will be enough to kick-start the Rams. (But it should be pointed out: Vermeil's record in Philadelphia was a rather modest 57-51. The Vermeil mystique exceeds the actual Vermeil record.)

Rams fans can only hope that Shaw's long shot comes in, or this silly franchise will wander aimlessly into the 21st century.

(Sidebar: The jokes are already popping up at the Super Bowl . . . wasn't Bud Grant available? . . . Hank Stram turned Shaw down . . . Sit tight, Mike Ditka; in 10 years you'll get a call for that Rams job . . . Shaw's second choice was Vince Lombardi Jr. . . . Weeb Ewbank made Shaw's short list . . . Vermeil is so out of touch, he's the only coach who still finds the Rams appealing . . . BA-BOOM!)

Seriously, what the Rams need is a methodical, intelligent approach to building a football team. Their get-rich-quick scheme only worked once, whe n Shaw moved the team to St. Louis.

But to win at football, the Rams need to hire a general manager, and let the GM hire a rising young coaching talent or a proven, contemporary coach. The Rams need to put in a system, and let the system take hold.

They need a plan for reasonable long-term stability. Problem is, the whimsical Rams have been winging it for years, coming up with a series of spontaneous decisions.

The Rams haven't hired an up-and-coming coach since Chuck Knox in his first stint, in 1973. Ray Malavasi was a career hack. John Robinson was already established at USC. Knox was recycled for a second tour. Rich Brooks had a losing record at Oregon. All of these men, in some way, were coaches on the way down. Vermeil is a precious, highly regarded antique.

The Rams haven't been able to hire a Mike Holmgren, a Dom Capers, a Bill Cowher. They haven't had the confidence to bring in an assistant and let him develop a reputation and a program. They've gone for marquee names, last-resort hires, old guys and panic moves. And now we've seen Shaw's most aggressive lunge.

If Vermeil wins, Shaw will have the last laugh. He can wave that winning ticket. We can proclaim his genius.

If Vermeil loses, Shaw just hired his own Bud Wilkinson. And somewhere in Arizona, Bill Bidwill will loosen his bow tie and release a belly laugh so loud and boisterous that it will tremble across the fruited plains, knock over the furniture in Georgia Frontiere's luxury suite and rattle the very foundation of the $300 million Trans World Dome.