Mike Martz is in the podcast business

Guess who’s in the sports podcast business?
Why, former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz.
He has teamed with former NFL cornerback and broadcaster Ron Pitts for the “Run it Again” podcast, an unusual name choice given Martz’s penchant for passing the football while orchestrating the “Greatest Show on Turf” offense with the Rams.
Martz last coached in the NFL in 2011 as offensive coordinator for Lovie Smith’s Chicago Bears; in 2019 he was head coach of the San Diego Fleet of the ill-fated Alliance of American Football, which didn’t make it through its inaugural season due to financial difficulties.
In between the Bears and Fleet jobs, Martz coached several times in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl _ one of the college all-star contests leading up to the draft. He also did some media work, including a stint as a Fox NFL game analyst, working with Pitts as his play-by-play man in 2012.
The podcast, which comes out on Wednesdays, was Pitts’ idea.
This isn’t one of those “screaming-hot-takes” podcasts, but Martz has always been someone with strong opinions and keen insight into the game. On last week’s podcast, Martz called Buffalo the best “all-around” team in football and said the Steelers looked like a team “trying to lose a game” for the past three or four weeks.
This was before the Bills defeated the Steelers 26-15 on Sunday night football. Martz also endorsed Joe Judge of the New York Giants for NFL coach of the year.
He said the play of Cam Newton at quarterback is killing the Patriots. “They know that, and they’re avoiding that,” he said.
While most of the show recaps the past week’s games and highlight the upcoming week’s contests, Martz and Pitts also detour into coaching philosophy, issues in the game, and wherever Martz’s mind takes him.
It’s not unusual for Martz to drop an anecdote or two about his time with the Rams in St. Louis. Over the past couple of podcasts, former Rams from Isaac Bruce to Torry Holt to Kurt Warner to Jeff Zgonina have been mentioned.
When Pitts asked Martz about a particular game from the previous weekend, Martz said he watched only bits and pieces of that contest because he was wrapping Christmas presents. Now that’s an honest take.
Tackling the news and updates you need to keep up with the latest from the St. Louis Battlehawks and the NFL.