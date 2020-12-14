Mike Martz is in the podcast business

Guess who’s in the sports podcast business?

Why, former St. Louis Rams coach Mike Martz.

He has teamed with former NFL cornerback and broadcaster Ron Pitts for the “Run it Again” podcast, an unusual name choice given Martz’s penchant for passing the football while orchestrating the “Greatest Show on Turf” offense with the Rams.

Martz last coached in the NFL in 2011 as offensive coordinator for Lovie Smith’s Chicago Bears; in 2019 he was head coach of the San Diego Fleet of the ill-fated Alliance of American Football, which didn’t make it through its inaugural season due to financial difficulties.

In between the Bears and Fleet jobs, Martz coached several times in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl _ one of the college all-star contests leading up to the draft. He also did some media work, including a stint as a Fox NFL game analyst, working with Pitts as his play-by-play man in 2012.

The podcast, which comes out on Wednesdays, was Pitts’ idea.