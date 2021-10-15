 Skip to main content
NFL television schedule for St. Louis
Seahawks put Russell Wilson, Chris Carson on injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) keeps his injured hand in a pad as he runs through a warmup drill with backup quarterback Geno Smith (7) behind him during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Renton, Wash. Wilson had surgery on his hand last Friday, and Smith is expected to be the starting quarterback Sunday when the Seahawks play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

NFL on TV

Upcoming NFL television schedule for St. Louis:

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m.: Miami vs. Jacksonville, in London, NFL Network

Noon: Kansas City at Washington, KMOV (4)

Noon: Green Bay at Chicago, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Dallas at New England, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh, KSDK (5)

MONDAY

7:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee, ESPN

THURSDAY 

7:20 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland, KTVI (2), NFL Network

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Noon: Kansas City at Tennessee, KMOV (4)

Noon: Washington at Green Bay, KTVI (2)

3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay, KMOV (4)

7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco, KSDK (5)

MONDAY, OCT. 25

7:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN

