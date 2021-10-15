NFL on TV
Upcoming NFL television schedule for St. Louis:
SUNDAY
8:30 a.m.: Miami vs. Jacksonville, in London, NFL Network
Noon: Kansas City at Washington, KMOV (4)
Noon: Green Bay at Chicago, KTVI (2)
3:25 p.m.: Dallas at New England, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh, KSDK (5)
MONDAY
7:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee, ESPN
THURSDAY
7:20 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland, KTVI (2), NFL Network
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
Noon: Kansas City at Tennessee, KMOV (4)
Noon: Washington at Green Bay, KTVI (2)
3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay, KMOV (4)
7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at San Francisco, KSDK (5)
MONDAY, OCT. 25
7:15 p.m.: New Orleans at Seattle, ESPN
Dan Caesar
Dan Caesar is the sports media critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
